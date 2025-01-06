Enum MetadataPolicy

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v2.7.0
enum class holoscan::MetadataPolicy

Enum to define the policy for handling behavior of MetadataDictionary::set<ValueT>

Values:

enumerator kReject

Reject the new value if the key already exists.

enumerator kInplaceUpdate

Replace the std:::any value within the existing std::shared_ptr<MetadataObject> if the key already exists

enumerator kUpdate

Replace the std::shared_ptr<MetadataObject> with a newly constructed one if the key already exists

enumerator kRaise

Raise an exception if the key already exists.

