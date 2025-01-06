Enum ImageFormat
Defined in File image_format.hpp
enum class holoscan::viz::ImageFormat
Image formats.
{component format}_{numeric format}
component format
indicates the size in bits of the R, G, B and A components if present
numeric format
UNORM - unsigned normalize values, range [0, 1]
SNORM - signed normalized values, range [-1,1]
UINT - unsigned integer values, range [0,2n-1]
SINT - signed integer values, range [-2n-1,2n-1-1]
SFLOAT - signed floating-point numbers
SRGB - the R, G, and B components are unsigned normalized values that represent values using sRGB nonlinear encoding, while the A component (if one exists) is a regular unsigned normalized value
multi-planar formats
2PLANE - data is stored in two separate memory planes
3PLANE - data is stored in three separate memory planes
YUV formats
420 - the horizontal and vertical resolution of the chroma (UV) planes is halved
422 - the horizontal of the chroma (UV) planes is halved
Values:
enumerator R8_UINT
specifies a one-component, 8-bit unsigned integer format that has a single 8-bit R component
enumerator R8_SINT
specifies a one-component, 8-bit signed integer format that has a single 8-bit R component
enumerator R8_UNORM
specifies a one-component, 8-bit unsigned normalized format that has a single 8-bit R component
enumerator R8_SNORM
specifies a one-component, 8-bit signed normalized format that has a single 8-bit R component
enumerator R8_SRGB
specifies a one-component, 8-bit unsigned normalized format that has a single 8-bit R component stored with sRGB nonlinear encoding
enumerator R16_UINT
specifies a one-component, 16-bit unsigned integer format that has a single 16-bit R component
enumerator R16_SINT
specifies a one-component, 16-bit signed integer format that has a single 16-bit R component
enumerator R16_UNORM
specifies a one-component, 16-bit unsigned normalized format that has a single 16-bit R component
enumerator R16_SNORM
specifies a one-component, 16-bit signed normalized format that has a single 16-bit R component
enumerator R16_SFLOAT
specifies a one-component, 16-bit signed floating-point format that has a single 16-bit R component
enumerator R32_UINT
specifies a one-component, 16-bit unsigned integer format that has a single 16-bit R component
enumerator R32_SINT
specifies a one-component, 16-bit signed integer format that has a single 16-bit R component
enumerator R32_SFLOAT
specifies a one-component, 32-bit signed floating-point format that has a single 32-bit R component
enumerator R8G8B8_UNORM
specifies a three-component, 24-bit unsigned normalized format that has a 8-bit R component in byte 0, a 8-bit G component in byte 1, and a 8-bit B component in byte 2
enumerator R8G8B8_SNORM
specifies a three-component, 24-bit signed normalized format that has a 8-bit R component in byte 0, a 8-bit G component in byte 1, and a 8-bit B component in byte 2
enumerator R8G8B8_SRGB
specifies a three-component, 24-bit unsigned normalized format that has a 8-bit R component stored with sRGB nonlinear encoding in byte 0, a 8-bit G component stored with sRGB nonlinear encoding in byte 1, and a 8-bit B component stored with sRGB nonlinear encoding in byte 2
enumerator R8G8B8A8_UNORM
specifies a four-component, 32-bit unsigned normalized format that has a 8-bit R component in byte 0, a 8-bit G component in byte 1, a 8-bit B component in byte 2, and a 8-bit A component in byte 3
enumerator R8G8B8A8_SNORM
specifies a four-component, 32-bit signed normalized format that has a 8-bit R component in byte 0, a 8-bit G component in byte 1, a 8-bit B component in byte 2, and a 8-bit A component in byte 3
enumerator R8G8B8A8_SRGB
specifies a four-component, 32-bit unsigned normalized format that has a 8-bit R component stored with sRGB nonlinear encoding in byte 0, a 8-bit G component stored with sRGB nonlinear encoding in byte 1, a 8-bit B component stored with sRGB nonlinear encoding in byte 2, and a 8-bit A component in byte 3
enumerator R16G16B16A16_UNORM
specifies a four-component, 64-bit unsigned normalized format that has a 16-bit R component in bytes 0..1, a 16-bit G component in bytes 2..3, a 16-bit B component in bytes 4..5, and a 16-bit A component in bytes 6..7
enumerator R16G16B16A16_SNORM
specifies a four-component, 64-bit signed normalized format that has a 16-bit R component in bytes 0..1, a 16-bit G component in bytes 2..3, a 16-bit B component in bytes 4..5, and a 16-bit A component in bytes 6..7
enumerator R16G16B16A16_SFLOAT
specifies a four-component, 64-bit signed floating-point format that has a 16-bit R component in bytes 0..1, a 16-bit G component in bytes 2..3, a 16-bit B component in bytes 4..5, and a 16-bit A component in bytes 6..7
enumerator R32G32B32A32_SFLOAT
specifies a four-component, 128-bit signed floating-point format that has a 32-bit R component in bytes 0..3, a 32-bit G component in bytes 4..7, a 32-bit B component in bytes 8..11, and a 32-bit A component in bytes 12..15
enumerator D16_UNORM
specifies a one-component, 16-bit unsigned normalized format that has a single 16-bit depth component
enumerator X8_D24_UNORM
specifies a two-component, 32-bit format that has 24 unsigned normalized bits in the depth component, and, optionally, 8 bits that are unused
enumerator D32_SFLOAT
specifies a one-component, 32-bit signed floating-point format that has 32 bits in the depth component
enumerator A2B10G10R10_UNORM_PACK32
specifies a four-component, 32-bit packed unsigned normalized format that has a 2-bit A component in bits 30..31, a 10-bit B component in bits 20..29, a 10-bit G component in bits 10..19, and a 10-bit R component in bits 0..9.
enumerator A2R10G10B10_UNORM_PACK32
specifies a four-component, 32-bit packed unsigned normalized format that has a 2-bit A component in bits 30..31, a 10-bit R component in bits 20..29, a 10-bit G component in bits 10..19, and a 10-bit B component in bits 0..9.
enumerator B8G8R8A8_UNORM
specifies a four-component, 32-bit unsigned normalized format that has a 8-bit B component in byte 0, a 8-bit G component in byte 1, a 8-bit R component in byte 2, and a 8-bit A component in byte 3
enumerator B8G8R8A8_SRGB
specifies a four-component, 32-bit unsigned normalized format that has a 8-bit B component stored with sRGB nonlinear encoding in byte 0, a 8-bit G component stored with sRGB nonlinear encoding in byte 1, a 8-bit R component stored with sRGB nonlinear encoding in byte 2, and a 8-bit A component in byte 3
enumerator A8B8G8R8_UNORM_PACK32
specifies a four-component, 32-bit packed unsigned normalized format that has an 8-bit A component in bits 24..31, an 8-bit B component in bits 16..23, an 8-bit G component in bits 8..15, and an 8-bit R component in bits 0..7.
enumerator A8B8G8R8_SRGB_PACK32
specifies a four-component, 32-bit packed unsigned normalized format that has an 8-bit A component in bits 24..31, an 8-bit B component stored with sRGB nonlinear encoding in bits 16..23, an 8-bit G component stored with sRGB nonlinear encoding in bits 8..15, and an 8-bit R component stored with sRGB nonlinear encoding in bits 0..7.
enumerator Y8U8Y8V8_422_UNORM
specifies a four-component, 32-bit format containing a pair of Y components, a V component, and a U component, collectively encoding a 2×1 rectangle of unsigned normalized RGB texel data. One Y value is present at each i coordinate, with the U and V values shared across both Y values and thus recorded at half the horizontal resolution of the image. This format has an 8-bit Y component for the even i coordinate in byte 0, an 8-bit U component in byte 1, an 8-bit Y component for the odd i coordinate in byte 2, and an 8-bit V component in byte 3. This format only supports images with a width that is a multiple of two.
enumerator U8Y8V8Y8_422_UNORM
specifies a four-component, 32-bit format containing a pair of Y components, a V component, and a U component, collectively encoding a 2×1 rectangle of unsigned normalized RGB texel data. One Y value is present at each i coordinate, with the U and V values shared across both Y values and thus recorded at half the horizontal resolution of the image. This format has an 8-bit U component in byte 0, an 8-bit Y component for the even i coordinate in byte 1, an 8-bit V component in byte 2, and an 8-bit Y component for the odd i coordinate in byte 3. This format only supports images with a width that is a multiple of two.
enumerator Y8_U8V8_2PLANE_420_UNORM
specifies an unsigned normalized multi-planar format that has an 8-bit Y component in plane 0, and a two-component, 16-bit UV plane 1 consisting of an 8-bit U component in byte 0 and an 8-bit V component in byte 1. The horizontal and vertical dimensions of the UV plane are halved relative to the image dimensions. This format only supports images with a width and height that are a multiple of two.
enumerator Y8_U8V8_2PLANE_422_UNORM
specifies an unsigned normalized multi-planar format that has an 8-bit Y component in plane 0, and a two-component, 16-bit UV plane 1 consisting of an 8-bit U component in byte 0 and an 8-bit V component in byte 1. The horizontal dimension of the UV plane is halved relative to the image dimensions. This format only supports images with a width that is a multiple of two.
enumerator Y8_U8_V8_3PLANE_420_UNORM
specifies an unsigned normalized multi-planar format that has an 8-bit Y component in plane 0, an 8-bit U component in plane 1, and an 8-bit V component in plane 2. The horizontal and vertical dimensions of the V and U planes are halved relative to the image dimensions. This format only supports images with a width and height that are a multiple of two.
enumerator Y8_U8_V8_3PLANE_422_UNORM
specifies an unsigned normalized multi-planar format that has an 8-bit Y component in plane 0, an 8-bit U component in plane 1, and an 8-bit V component in plane 2. The horizontal dimension of the V and U plane is halved relative to the image dimensions. This format only supports images with a width that is a multiple of two.
enumerator Y16_U16V16_2PLANE_420_UNORM
specifies an unsigned normalized multi-planar format that has a 16-bit Y component in each 16-bit word of plane 0, and a two-component, 32-bit UV plane 1 consisting of a 16-bit U component in the word in bytes 0..1, and a 16-bit V component in the word in bytes 2..3. The horizontal and vertical dimensions of the UV plane are halved relative to the image dimensions. This format only supports images with a width and height that are a multiple of two.
enumerator Y16_U16V16_2PLANE_422_UNORM
specifies an unsigned normalized multi-planar format that has a 16-bit Y component in each 16-bit word of plane 0, and a two-component, 32-bit UV plane 1 consisting of a 16-bit U component in the word in bytes 0..1, and a 16-bit V component in the word in bytes 2..3. The horizontal dimension of the UV plane is halved relative to the image dimensions. This format only supports images with a width that is a multiple of two.
enumerator Y16_U16_V16_3PLANE_420_UNORM
specifies an unsigned normalized multi-planar format that has a 16-bit Y component in each 16-bit word of plane 0, a 16-bit U component in each 16-bit word of plane 1, and a 16-bit V component in each 16-bit word of plane 2. The horizontal and vertical dimensions of the V and U planes are halved relative to the image dimensions. This format only supports images with a width and height that are a multiple of two.
enumerator Y16_U16_V16_3PLANE_422_UNORM
specifies an unsigned normalized multi-planar format that has a 16-bit Y component in each 16-bit word of plane 0, a 16-bit U component in each 16-bit word of plane 1, and a 16-bit V component in each 16-bit word of plane 2. The horizontal dimension of the V and U plane is halved relative to the image dimensions. This format only supports images with a width that is a multiple of two.
