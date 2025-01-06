Enum ComponentSwizzle

Component swizzle.

Specifies the component value placed in each component of the output vector.

For example, to render a BGRA 8-bit image set the ImageFormat to R8G8B8A8_??? and the component mapping to

Copy Copied! { ComponentSwizzle::B, ComponentSwizzle::G, ComponentSwizzle::R, ComponentSwizzle::A }

Values:

enumerator IDENTITY

specifies that the component is set to the identity swizzle

enumerator ZERO

specifies that the component is set to zero

enumerator ONE

specifies that the component is set to either 1 or 1.0, depending on whether the type of the image view format is integer or floating-point respectively

enumerator R

specifies that the component is set to the value of the R component of the image

enumerator G

specifies that the component is set to the value of the G component of the image

enumerator B

specifies that the component is set to the value of the B component of the image