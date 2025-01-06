NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v2.7.0
Enum PrimitiveTopology

Enum Documentation

enum class holoscan::viz::PrimitiveTopology

Primitive topology

Values:

enumerator POINT_LIST

point primitives, one coordinate (x, y) per primitive

enumerator LINE_LIST

line primitives, two coordinates (x0, y0) and (x1, y1) per primitive

enumerator LINE_STRIP

line strip primitive, a line primitive i is defined by each coordinate (xi, yi) and the following (xi+1, yi+1)

enumerator TRIANGLE_LIST

triangle primitive, three coordinates (x0, y0), (x1, y1) and (x2, y2) per primitive

enumerator CROSS_LIST

cross primitive, a cross is defined by the center coordinate and the size (xi, yi, si)

enumerator RECTANGLE_LIST

axis aligned rectangle primitive, each rectangle is defined by two coordinates (xi, yi) and (xi+1, yi+1)

enumerator OVAL_LIST

oval primitive, an oval primitive is defined by the center coordinate and the axis sizes (xi, yi, sxi, syi)

enumerator POINT_LIST_3D

3D point primitives, one coordinate (x, y, z) per primitive

enumerator LINE_LIST_3D

3D line primitives, two coordinates (x0, y0, z0) and (x1, y1, z1) per primitive

enumerator LINE_STRIP_3D

3D line strip primitive, a line primitive i is defined by each coordinate (xi, yi, zi) and (xi+1, yi+1, zi+1) per primitive

enumerator TRIANGLE_LIST_3D

3D triangle primitive, three coordinates (x0, y0, z0), (x1, y1, z1) and (x2, y2, z2) per primitive

