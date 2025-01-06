Function holoscan::gxf::PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_compute, “compute”, 0x66, 0xA1, 0xFE)
Defined in File gxf_wrapper.hpp
Warning
doxygenfunction: Unable to resolve function “holoscan::gxf::PROF_DEFINE_EVENT” with arguments “(event_compute, “compute”, 0x66, 0xA1, 0xFE)”. Could not parse arguments. Parsing eror is Invalid C++ declaration: Expected identifier in nested name. [error at 16] (event_compute, “compute”, 0x66, 0xA1, 0xFE) —————-^
Previous Function holoscan::gxf::PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_stop, “stop”, 0xFE, 0x27, 0x12)
Next Function holoscan::inference::__attribute__