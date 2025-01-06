Function holoscan::viz::GetSurfaceFormats
Defined in File holoviz.hpp
void holoscan::viz::GetSurfaceFormats(uint32_t *surface_format_count, SurfaceFormat *surface_formats)
Get the supported surface formats.
viz::Init()has to be called before since the surface formats depend on the window.
If
surface_formatsis nullptr, then the number of surface formats supported for the current window is returned in
surface_format_count. Otherwise,
surface_format_countmust point to a variable set by the application to the number of elements in the
surface_formatsarray, and on return the variable is overwritten with the number of values actually written to
surface_formats. If the value of
surface_format_countis less than the number of surface formats supported, at most
surface_format_countvalues will be written,
- Parameters
surface_format_count – number of surface formats available or queried
surface_formats – either nullptr or a pointer to an array of SurfaceFormat values
