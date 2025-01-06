Function holoscan::viz::SetScrollCallback
Defined in File holoviz.hpp
void holoscan::viz::SetScrollCallback(void *user_pointer, ScrollCallbackFunction callback)
Set the scroll callback. The callback function is called when a scrolling device is used, such as a mouse scroll wheel or the scroll area of a touch pad.
- Parameters
user_pointer – user pointer value to be passed to the callback
callback – the new cursor callback or nullptr to remove the current callback
