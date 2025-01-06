Function holoscan::viz::GetCameraPose(size_t, float *)
Defined in File holoviz.hpp
void holoscan::viz::GetCameraPose(size_t size, float *matrix)
Get the camera pose.
The camera parameters are returned in a 4x4 row major projection matrix.
The camera is operated using the mouse.
Orbit (LMB)
Pan (LMB + CTRL | MMB)
Dolly (LMB + SHIFT | RMB | Mouse wheel)
Look Around (LMB + ALT | LMB + CTRL + SHIFT)
Zoom (Mouse wheel + SHIFT)
- Parameters
size – size of the memory
matrix – pointer to a float array to store the row major projection matrix to
