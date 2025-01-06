Function holoscan::calc_strides

Fill strides from the given DLTensor object.

The following fields are used to fill strides:

ndim

shape

dtype

If tensor’s strides is nullptr, strides argument is filled with the calculated strides of the given DLTensor object. Otherwise, strides argument is filled with the given DLTensor object’s strides. strides vector would be resized to the size of ndim field of the given DLTensor object.