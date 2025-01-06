Variable holoscan::kDefaultUcxSerializationBufferSize

The default size of the serialization buffer in bytes.

The max bcopy size used for the active message header will be slightly less than UCX_TCP_TX_SEG_SIZE and UCX_TCP_RX_SEG_SIZE which default to 8 kB. Note that this value can be overridden by setting environment variable HOLOSCAN_UCX_SERIALIZATION_BUFFER_SIZE. Setting HOLOSCAN_UCX_SERIALIZATION_BUFFER_SIZE will automatically set UCX_TCP_TX_SEG_SIZE and UCX_TCP_RX_SEG_SIZE if they were not explicitly set by the user.