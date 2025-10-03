NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.1
Class AsyncBufferReceiver

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class AsyncBufferReceiver : public holoscan::Receiver

Async buffer receiver class.

The AsyncBufferReceiver class is used to receive messages from another operator within a fragment. This class uses a Simpson’s four-slot buffer to enable lockless and asynchronous communication.

Public Functions

template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit AsyncBufferReceiver(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
AsyncBufferReceiver() = default
AsyncBufferReceiver(const std::string &name, nvidia::gxf::Receiver *component)
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
void track()

Track the data flow of the receiver and use holoscan::HoloscanAsyncBufferReceiver as the GXF Component.

nvidia::gxf::AsyncBufferReceiver *get() const
