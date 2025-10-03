Ping Multi Port
In this section, we look at how to create an application with a more complex workflow where operators may have multiple input/output ports that send/receive a user-defined data type.
In this example we will cover:
How to send/receive messages with a custom data type.
How to add a port that can receive any number of inputs.
The example source code and run instructions can be found in the examples directory on GitHub, or under
/opt/nvidia/holoscan/examples in the NGC container and the Debian package, alongside their executables.
Here is the diagram of the operators and workflow used in this example.
Fig. 7 A workflow with multiple inputs and outputs
In this example,
PingTxOp sends a stream of odd integers to the
out1 port, and even integers to the
out2 port.
PingMxOp receives these values using
in1 and
in2 ports, multiplies them by a constant factor, then forwards them to a single port -
receivers - on
PingRxOp.
In the previous
ping examples, the port types for our operators were integers, but the Holoscan SDK can send any arbitrary data type. In this example, we’ll see how to configure
operators for our user-defined
ValueData class.
#include "holoscan/holoscan.hpp"
class ValueData {
public:
ValueData() = default;
explicit ValueData(int value) : data_(value) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE("ValueData::ValueData(): {}", data_);
}
~ValueData() { HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE("ValueData::~ValueData(): {}", data_); }
void data(int value) { data_ = value; }
int data() const { return data_; }
private:
int data_;
};
The
ValueData class wraps a simple integer (line
6,
16), but could have been arbitrarily complex.
The
HOLOSCAN_LOG_<LEVEL>() macros can be used for logging with fmtlib syntax (lines
7,
9 above) as demonstrated across this example. See the Logging section for more details.
from holoscan.conditions import CountCondition
from holoscan.core import Application, IOSpec, Operator, OperatorSpec
class ValueData:
"""Example of a custom Python class"""
def __init__(self, value):
self.data = value
def __repr__(self):
return f"ValueData({self.data})"
def __eq__(self, other):
return self.data == other.data
def __hash__(self):
return hash(self.data)
The
ValueData class is a simple wrapper, but could have been arbitrarily complex.
After defining our custom
ValueData class, we configure our operators’ ports to send/receive messages of this type, similarly to the previous example.
This is the first operator -
PingTxOp - sending
ValueData objects on two ports,
out1 and
out2:
namespace holoscan::ops {
class PingTxOp : public Operator {
public:
HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(PingTxOp)
PingTxOp() = default;
void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override {
spec.output<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("out1");
spec.output<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("out2");
}
void compute(InputContext&, OutputContext& op_output, ExecutionContext&) override {
auto value1 = std::make_shared<ValueData>(index_++);
op_output.emit(value1, "out1");
auto value2 = std::make_shared<ValueData>(index_++);
op_output.emit(value2, "out2");
};
int index_ = 1;
};
We configure the output ports with the
ValueDatatype on lines
10and
11using
spec.output<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>(). Therefore, the data type for the output ports is an object to a shared pointer to a
ValueDataobject.
The values are then sent out using
op_output.emit()on lines
16and
19. The port name is required since there is more than one port on this operator.
Data types of the output ports are shared pointers (
std::shared_ptr), hence the call to
std::make_shared<ValueData>(...) on lines
15 and
18.
class PingTxOp(Operator):
"""Simple transmitter operator.
This operator has:
outputs: "out1", "out2"
On each tick, it transmits a `ValueData` object at each port. The
transmitted values are even on port1 and odd on port2 and increment with
each call to compute.
"""
def __init__(self, fragment, *args, **kwargs):
self.index = 1
# Need to call the base class constructor last
super().__init__(fragment, *args, **kwargs)
def setup(self, spec: OperatorSpec):
spec.output("out1")
spec.output("out2")
def compute(self, op_input, op_output, context):
value1 = ValueData(self.index)
self.index += 1
op_output.emit(value1, "out1")
value2 = ValueData(self.index)
self.index += 1
op_output.emit(value2, "out2")
We configure the output ports on lines
18and
19using
spec.output(). There is no need to reference the type (
ValueData) in Python.
The values are then sent out using
op_output.emit()on lines
24and
28.
We then configure the middle operator -
PingMxOp - to receive that data on ports
in1 and
in2:
class PingMxOp : public Operator {
public:
HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(PingMxOp)
PingMxOp() = default;
void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override {
spec.input<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("in1");
spec.input<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("in2");
spec.output<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("out1");
spec.output<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("out2");
spec.param(multiplier_, "multiplier", "Multiplier", "Multiply the input by this value", 2);
}
void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output, ExecutionContext&) override {
auto value1 = op_input.receive<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("in1").value();
auto value2 = op_input.receive<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("in2").value();
HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Middle message received (count: {})", count_++);
HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Middle message value1: {}", value1->data());
HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Middle message value2: {}", value2->data());
// Multiply the values by the multiplier parameter
value1->data(value1->data() * multiplier_);
value2->data(value2->data() * multiplier_);
op_output.emit(value1, "out1");
op_output.emit(value2, "out2");
};
private:
int count_ = 1;
Parameter<int> multiplier_;
};
We configure the input ports with the
std::shared_ptr<ValueData>type on lines
8and
9using
spec.input<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>().
The values are received using
op_input.receive()on lines
16and
17using the port names. The received values are of type
std::shared_ptr<ValueData>as mentioned in the templated
receive()method.
class PingMxOp(Operator):
"""Example of an operator modifying data.
This operator has:
inputs: "in1", "in2"
outputs: "out1", "out2"
The data from each input is multiplied by a user-defined value.
"""
def __init__(self, fragment, *args, **kwargs):
self.count = 1
# Need to call the base class constructor last
super().__init__(fragment, *args, **kwargs)
def setup(self, spec: OperatorSpec):
spec.input("in1")
spec.input("in2")
spec.output("out1")
spec.output("out2")
spec.param("multiplier", 2)
def compute(self, op_input, op_output, context):
value1 = op_input.receive("in1")
value2 = op_input.receive("in2")
print(f"Middle message received (count:{self.count})")
self.count += 1
print(f"Middle message value1:{value1.data}")
print(f"Middle message value2:{value2.data}")
# Multiply the values by the multiplier parameter
value1.data *= self.multiplier
value2.data *= self.multiplier
op_output.emit(value1, "out1")
op_output.emit(value2, "out2")
Sending messages of arbitrary data types is pretty straightforward in Python.
The code to define the operator input ports (lines
18-19), and to receive them (lines
25-26) did
not change when we went from passing
int to
ValueData objects.
PingMxOp processes the data, then sends it out on two ports, similarly to what is done by
PingTxOp above.
In this workflow,
PingRxOp has a single input port -
receivers - that is connected to two upstream ports from
PingMxOp. When an input port needs to connect to multiple upstream ports, we define it with
spec.input() and set the size to
IOSpec::kAnySize (or
IOSpec.ANY_SIZE in Python). This allows the input port to receive data from multiple sources. The inputs are then stored in a vector, following the order they were added with
add_flow().
class PingRxOp : public Operator {
public:
HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(PingRxOp)
PingRxOp() = default;
void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override {
// // Since Holoscan SDK v2.3, users can define a multi-receiver input port using 'spec.input()'
// // with 'IOSpec::kAnySize'.
// // The old way is to use 'spec.param()' with 'Parameter<std::vector<IOSpec*>> receivers_;'.
// spec.param(receivers_, "receivers", "Input Receivers", "List of input receivers.", {});
spec.input<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>>("receivers", IOSpec::kAnySize);
}
void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext&, ExecutionContext&) override {
auto value_vector =
op_input.receive<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>>("receivers").value();
HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Rx message received (count: {}, size: {})", count_++, value_vector.size());
HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Rx message value1: {}", value_vector[0]->data());
HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Rx message value2: {}", value_vector[1]->data());
};
private:
// // Since Holoscan SDK v2.3, the following line is no longer needed.
// Parameter<std::vector<IOSpec*>> receivers_;
int count_ = 1;
};
In the operator’s
setup()method, we define an input port
receivers(line
12) with
holoscan::IOSpec::kAnySizeto allow any number of upstream ports to connect to it.
The values are retrieved using
op_input.receive<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>>(...).
The type of
value_vectoris
std::vector<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>(lines
16-17).
Please see Receiving any number of inputs (C++) for more information on how to retrieve any number of inputs in C++.
class PingRxOp(Operator):
"""Simple receiver operator.
This operator has:
input: "receivers"
This is an example of a native operator that can dynamically have any
number of inputs connected to its "receivers" port.
"""
def __init__(self, fragment, *args, **kwargs):
self.count = 1
# Need to call the base class constructor last
super().__init__(fragment, *args, **kwargs)
def setup(self, spec: OperatorSpec):
# # Since Holoscan SDK v2.3, users can define a multi-receiver input port using
# # 'spec.input()' with 'size=IOSpec.ANY_SIZE'.
# # The old way is to use 'spec.param()' with 'kind="receivers"'.
# spec.param("receivers", kind="receivers")
spec.input("receivers", size=IOSpec.ANY_SIZE)
def compute(self, op_input, op_output, context):
values = op_input.receive("receivers")
print(f"Rx message received (count:{self.count}, size:{len(values)})")
self.count += 1
print(f"Rx message value1:{values[0].data}")
print(f"Rx message value2:{values[1].data}")
In Python, a port that can be connected to multiple upstream ports is created by defining an input port and setting the argument
size=IOSpec.ANY_SIZE(line
21).
The call to
receive()returns a tuple of
ValueDataobjects (line
24).
Please see Receiving any number of inputs (Python) for more information on how to retrieve any number of inputs in Python.
The rest of the code creates the application, operators, and defines the workflow:
class MyPingApp : public holoscan::Application {
public:
void compose() override {
using namespace holoscan;
// Define the tx, mx, rx operators, allowing the tx operator to execute 10 times
auto tx = make_operator<ops::PingTxOp>("tx", make_condition<CountCondition>(10));
auto mx = make_operator<ops::PingMxOp>("mx", Arg("multiplier", 3));
auto rx = make_operator<ops::PingRxOp>("rx");
// Define the workflow
add_flow(tx, mx, {{"out1", "in1"}, {"out2", "in2"}});
add_flow(mx, rx, {{"out1", "receivers"}, {"out2", "receivers"}});
}
};
int main(int argc, char** argv) {
auto app = holoscan::make_application<MyPingApp>();
app->run();
return 0;
}
class MyPingApp(Application):
def compose(self):
# Define the tx, mx, rx operators, allowing the tx operator to execute 10 times
tx = PingTxOp(self, CountCondition(self, 10), name="tx")
mx = PingMxOp(self, name="mx", multiplier=3)
rx = PingRxOp(self, name="rx")
# Define the workflow
self.add_flow(tx, mx, {("out1", "in1"), ("out2", "in2")})
self.add_flow(mx, rx, {("out1", "receivers"), ("out2", "receivers")})
def main():
app = MyPingApp()
app.run()
if __name__ == "__main__":
main()
The operators
tx,
mx, and
rxare created in the application’s
compose()similarly to previous examples.
Since the operators in this example have multiple input/output ports, we need to specify the third, port name pair argument when calling
add_flow():
tx/out1is connected to
mx/in1, and
tx/out2is connected to
mx/in2.
mx/out1and
mx/out2are both connected to
rx/receivers.
-
Running the application should give you output similar to the following in your terminal.
[info] [fragment.cpp:586] Loading extensions from configs...
[info] [gxf_executor.cpp:249] Creating context
[info] [gxf_executor.cpp:1960] Activating Graph...
[info] [gxf_executor.cpp:1992] Running Graph...
[info] [greedy_scheduler.cpp:191] Scheduling 3 entities
[info] [gxf_executor.cpp:1994] Waiting for completion...
[info] [ping_multi_port.cpp:80] Middle message received (count: 1)
[info] [ping_multi_port.cpp:82] Middle message value1: 1
[info] [ping_multi_port.cpp:83] Middle message value2: 2
[info] [ping_multi_port.cpp:116] Rx message received (count: 1, size: 2)
[info] [ping_multi_port.cpp:118] Rx message value1: 3
[info] [ping_multi_port.cpp:119] Rx message value2: 6
[info] [ping_multi_port.cpp:80] Middle message received (count: 2)
[info] [ping_multi_port.cpp:82] Middle message value1: 3
[info] [ping_multi_port.cpp:83] Middle message value2: 4
[info] [ping_multi_port.cpp:116] Rx message received (count: 2, size: 2)
[info] [ping_multi_port.cpp:118] Rx message value1: 9
[info] [ping_multi_port.cpp:119] Rx message value2: 12
...
[info] [ping_multi_port.cpp:80] Middle message received (count: 10)
[info] [ping_multi_port.cpp:82] Middle message value1: 19
[info] [ping_multi_port.cpp:83] Middle message value2: 20
[info] [ping_multi_port.cpp:116] Rx message received (count: 10, size: 2)
[info] [ping_multi_port.cpp:118] Rx message value1: 57
[info] [ping_multi_port.cpp:119] Rx message value2: 60
[info] [greedy_scheduler.cpp:372] Scheduler stopped: Some entities are waiting for execution, but there are no periodic or async entities to get out of the deadlock.
[info] [greedy_scheduler.cpp:401] Scheduler finished.
[info] [gxf_executor.cpp:1997] Deactivating Graph...
[info] [gxf_executor.cpp:2005] Graph execution finished.
[info] [gxf_executor.cpp:278] Destroying context
Depending on your log level you may see more or fewer messages. The output above was generated using the default value of
INFO.
Refer to the Logging section for more details on how to set the log level.