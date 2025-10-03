Video Replayer

The built-in video stream replayer operator can be used to replay a video stream that has been encoded as gxf entities. You can use the convert_video_to_gxf_entities.py script (installed in /opt/nvidia/holoscan/bin or available on GitHub) to encode a video file as gxf entities for use by this operator.

This operator processes the encoded file sequentially and supports realtime, faster than realtime, or slower than realtime playback of prerecorded data. The input data can optionally be repeated to loop forever or only for a specified count. For more details, see VideoStreamReplayerOp .

We will use the replayer to read GXF entities from disk and send the frames downstream to the Holoviz operator.