holoscan.operators

fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment (constructor only)

The fragment that the operator belongs to.

allocatorholoscan.core.Allocator, optional

Allocator used to allocate render buffer output. If None , will default to holoscan.core.UnboundedAllocator .

receiverssequence of holoscan.core.IOSpec, optional

List of input receivers.

tensorssequence of dict, optional

List of input tensors. Each tensor is defined by a dictionary where the "name" key must correspond to a tensor sent to the operator’s input. See the notes section below for further details on how the tensor dictionary is defined.

color_lutlist of list of float, optional

Color lookup table for tensors of type color_lut . Should be shape (n_colors, 4) .

window_titlestr, optional

Title on window canvas. Default value is "Holoviz" .

display_namestr, optional

In exclusive display or fullscreen mode, name of display to use as shown with xrandr or hwinfo –monitor . Default value is "" .

widthint, optional

Window width or display resolution width if in exclusive display or fullscreen mode. Default value is 1920 .

heightint, optional

Window height or display resolution width if in exclusive display or fullscreen mode. Default value is 1080 .

frameratefloat, optional

Display framerate in Hz if in exclusive display mode. Default value is 60.0 .

use_exclusive_displaybool, optional

Enable exclusive display. Default value is False .

fullscreenbool, optional

Enable fullscreen window. Default value is False .

headlessbool, optional

Enable headless mode. No window is opened, the render buffer can be output to port render_buffer_output and/or depth_buffer_output . Default value is False .

framebuffer_srgbbool, optional

Enable sRGB framebuffer. If set to true, the operator will use an sRGB framebuffer for rendering. If set to false, the operator will use a linear framebuffer. Default value is False .

vsyncbool, optional

Enable vertical sync. If set to true the operator waits for the next vertical blanking period of the display to update the current image. Default value is False .

display_color_spaceholoscan.operators.HolovizOp.ColorSpace, optional

Set the display color space. Supported color spaces depend on the display setup. ‘ColorSpace::SRGB_NONLINEAR’ is always supported. In headless mode, only ‘ColorSpace::PASS_THROUGH’ is supported since there is no display. For other color spaces the display needs to be configured for HDR. Default value is ColorSpace::AUTO .

enable_render_buffer_inputbool, optional

If True , an additional input port, named "render_buffer_input" is added to the operator. Default value is False .

enable_render_buffer_outputbool, optional

If True , an additional output port, named "render_buffer_output" is added to the operator. Default value is False .

enable_depth_buffer_inputbool, optional

If True , an additional input port, named "depth_buffer_input" is added to the operator. Default value is False .

enable_depth_buffer_outputbool, optional

If True , an additional output port, named "depth_buffer_output" is added to the operator. Default value is False .

enable_camera_pose_outputbool, optional

If True , an additional output port, named "camera_pose_output" is added to the operator. Default value is False .

camera_pose_output_typestr, optional

Type of data output at "camera_pose_output" . Supported values are projection_matrix and extrinsics_model . Default value is projection_matrix .

camera_eyesequence of three floats, optional

Initial camera eye position. Default value is (0.0, 0.0, 1.0) .

camera_look_atsequence of three floats, optional

Initial camera look at position. Default value is (0.0, 0.0, 0.0) .

camera_upsequence of three floats, optional

Initial camera up vector. Default value is (0.0, 1.0, 0.0) .

key_callbackCallable[HolovizOp.Key, HolovizOp.KeyAndButtonAction, HolovizOp.KeyModifiers], optional

The callback function is called when a key is pressed, released or repeated.

unicode_char_callbackCallable[int], optional

The callback function is called when a Unicode character is input.

mouse_button_callbackCallable[HolovizOp.MouseButton, HolovizOp.KeyAndButtonAction, HolovizOp.KeyModifiers], optional

The callback function is called when a mouse button is pressed or released.

scroll_callbackCallable[float, float], optional

The callback function is called when a scrolling device is used, such as a mouse scroll wheel or the scroll area of a touch pad.

cursor_pos_callbackCallable[float, float], optional

The callback function is called when the cursor position changes. Coordinates are provided in screen coordinates, relative to the upper left edge of the content area.

framebuffer_size_callbackCallable[int, int], optional

The callback function is called when the framebuffer is resized.

window_size_callbackCallable[int, int], optional

The callback function is called when the window is resized.

font_pathstr, optional

File path for the font used for rendering text. Default value is "" .

cuda_stream_poolholoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool, optional

holoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool instance to allocate CUDA streams. Default value is None .

window_close_conditionholoscan.conditions.BooleanCondition, optionally

This is the BooleanCondition on the operator that will cause it to stop executing if the display window is closed. By default, this condition is created automatically during initialize. The user may want to provide it if, for example, there are multiple HolovizOp operators and you want to share the same window close condition across both. By sharing the same condition, if one of the display windows is closed it would also close the other(s).

namestr, optional (constructor only)