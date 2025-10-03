Emergent Vision Technologies (EVT)

The EVT cameras can be connected to NVIDIA Developer Kits through a Mellanox ConnectX SmartNIC, with the most simple connection method being a single cable between a camera and the devkit. For 25 GigE cameras that use the SFP28 interface, this can be achieved by using SFP28 cable with QSFP28 to SFP28 adaptor.

Note The Holoscan SDK application has been tested using a SFP28 copper cable of 2M or less. Longer copper cables or optical cables and optical modules can be used but these have not been tested as a part of this development.

Refer to the NVIDIA IGX Orin Developer Kit User Guide for the location of the QSFP28 connector on the device.

For EVT camera setup, refer to Hardware Installation in EVT Camera User’s Manual. Users need to log in to find be able to download Camera User’s Manual.