An allocator that uses dynamic host or device memory allocation without an upper bound. This allocator does not take any user-specified parameters. This memory pool is easy to use and is recommended for initial prototyping. Once an application is working, switching to a BlockMemoryPool instead may help provide additional performance.

This is a memory pool which provides a user-specified number of equally sized blocks of memory. Using this memory pool provides a way to allocate memory blocks once and reuse the blocks on each subsequent call to an Operator’s compute method. This saves overhead relative to allocating memory again each time compute is called. For the built-in operators which accept a memory pool parameer, there is a section in it’s API docstrings titled “Device Memory Requirements” which provides guidance on the num_blocks and block_size needed for use with this memory pool.

The storage_type parameter can be set to determine the memory storage type used by the operator. This can be 0 for page-locked host memory (allocated with cudaMallocHost ), 1 for device memory (allocated with cudaMalloc ) or 2 for system memory (allocated with C++ new ).

The block_size parameter determines the size of a single block in the memory pool in bytes. Any allocation requests made of this allocator must fit into this block size.

The num_blocks parameter controls the total number of blocks that are allocated in the memory pool.

The dev_id parameter is an optional parameter that can be used to specify the CUDA ID of the device on which the memory pool will be created.

This allocator provides a pair of memory pools (one is a CUDA device memory pool and the other corresponds to pinned host memory). The underlying implementation is based on the RAPIDS memory manager (RMM) and uses a pair of rmm::mr::pool_memory_resource resource types (The device memory pool is a rmm::mr::cuda_memory_resource and the host pool is a rmm::mr::pinned_memory_resource ) . Unlike BlockMemoryPool , this allocator can be used with operators like VideoStreamReplayerOp that require an allocator capable of allocating both host and device memory. Rather than fixed block sizes, it uses just an initial memory size to allocate and a maximum size that the pool can expand to.

The device_memory_initial_size parameter specifies the initial size of the device (GPU) memory pool. This is an optional parameter that defaults to 8 MB on aarch64 and 16 MB on x86_64. See note below on the format used to specify the value.

The device_memory_max_size parameter specifies the maximum size of the device (GPU) memory pool in MiB. This is an optional parameter that defaults to twice the value of device_memory_initial_size . See note below on the format used to specify the value.

The host_memory_initial_size parameter specifies the initial size of the device (GPU) memory pool in MiB. This is an optional parameter that defaults to 8 MB on aarch64 and 16 MB on x86_64. See note below on the format used to specify the value.

The host_memory_max_size parameter specifies the maximum size of the device (GPU) memory pool in MiB. This is an optional parameter that defaults to twice the value of host_memory_initial_size . See note below on the format used to specify the value.

The dev_id parameter is an optional parameter that can be used to specify the GPU device ID (as an integer) on which the memory pool will be created.

Note The values for the memory parameters, such as device_memory_initial_size must be specified in the form of a string containing a non-negative integer value followed by a suffix representing the units. Supported units are B, KB, MB, GB and TB where the values are powers of 1024 bytes (e.g. MB = 1024 * 1024 bytes). Examples of valid units are “512MB”, “256 KB”, “1 GB”. If a floating point number is specified that decimal portion will be truncated (i.e. the value is rounded down to the nearest integer).

This allocator creates a pool of CUDA streams.