Resources
Resource classes represent resources such as a allocators, clocks, transmitters, or receivers that may be used as a parameter for operators or schedulers. The resource classes that are likely to be directly used by application authors are documented here.
UnboundedAllocator
An allocator that uses dynamic host or device memory allocation without an upper bound. This allocator does not take any user-specified parameters. This memory pool is easy to use and is recommended for initial prototyping. Once an application is working, switching to a
BlockMemoryPool instead may help provide additional performance.
BlockMemoryPool
This is a memory pool which provides a user-specified number of equally sized blocks of memory. Using this memory pool provides a way to allocate memory blocks once and reuse the blocks on each subsequent call to an Operator’s
compute method. This saves overhead relative to allocating memory again each time
compute is called. For the built-in operators which accept a memory pool parameer, there is a section in it’s API docstrings titled “Device Memory Requirements” which provides guidance on the
num_blocks and
block_size needed for use with this memory pool.
The
storage_typeparameter can be set to determine the memory storage type used by the operator. This can be 0 for page-locked host memory (allocated with
cudaMallocHost), 1 for device memory (allocated with
cudaMalloc) or 2 for system memory (allocated with C++
new).
The
block_sizeparameter determines the size of a single block in the memory pool in bytes. Any allocation requests made of this allocator must fit into this block size.
The
num_blocksparameter controls the total number of blocks that are allocated in the memory pool.
The
dev_idparameter is an optional parameter that can be used to specify the CUDA ID of the device on which the memory pool will be created.
RMMAllocator
This allocator provides a pair of memory pools (one is a CUDA device memory pool and the other corresponds to pinned host memory). The underlying implementation is based on the RAPIDS memory manager (RMM) and uses a pair of
rmm::mr::pool_memory_resource resource types (The device memory pool is a
rmm::mr::cuda_memory_resource and the host pool is a
rmm::mr::pinned_memory_resource) . Unlike
BlockMemoryPool, this allocator can be used with operators like
VideoStreamReplayerOp that require an allocator capable of allocating both host and device memory. Rather than fixed block sizes, it uses just an initial memory size to allocate and a maximum size that the pool can expand to.
The
device_memory_initial_sizeparameter specifies the initial size of the device (GPU) memory pool. This is an optional parameter that defaults to 8 MB on aarch64 and 16 MB on x86_64. See note below on the format used to specify the value.
The
device_memory_max_sizeparameter specifies the maximum size of the device (GPU) memory pool in MiB. This is an optional parameter that defaults to twice the value of
device_memory_initial_size. See note below on the format used to specify the value.
The
host_memory_initial_sizeparameter specifies the initial size of the device (GPU) memory pool in MiB. This is an optional parameter that defaults to 8 MB on aarch64 and 16 MB on x86_64. See note below on the format used to specify the value.
The
host_memory_max_sizeparameter specifies the maximum size of the device (GPU) memory pool in MiB. This is an optional parameter that defaults to twice the value of
host_memory_initial_size. See note below on the format used to specify the value.
The
dev_idparameter is an optional parameter that can be used to specify the GPU device ID (as an integer) on which the memory pool will be created.
The values for the memory parameters, such as
device_memory_initial_size must be specified in the form of a string containing a non-negative integer value followed by a suffix representing the units. Supported units are B, KB, MB, GB and TB where the values are powers of 1024 bytes
(e.g. MB = 1024 * 1024 bytes). Examples of valid units are “512MB”, “256 KB”, “1 GB”. If a floating point number is specified that decimal portion will be truncated (i.e. the value is rounded down to the nearest integer).
CudaStreamPool
This allocator creates a pool of CUDA streams.
The
stream_flagsparameter specifies the flags sent to cudaStreamCreateWithPriority when creating the streams in the pool.
The
stream_priorityparameter specifies the priority sent to cudaStreamCreateWithPriority when creating the streams in the pool. Lower values have a higher priority.
The
reserved_sizeparameter specifies the initial number of CUDA streams created in the pool upon initialization.
The
max_sizeparameter is an optional parameter that can be used to specify a maximum number of CUDA streams that can be present in the pool. The default value of 0 means that the size of the pool is unlimited.
The
dev_idparameter is an optional parameter that can be used to specify the CUDA ID of the device on which the stream pool will be created.
Clock classes can be provided via a
clock parameter to the
Scheduler classes to manage the flow of time.
All clock classes provide a common set of methods that can be used at runtime in user applications.
The
time()method returns the current time in seconds (floating point).
The
timestamp()method returns the current time as an integer number of nanoseconds.
The
sleep_for()method sleeps for a specified duration in ns. An overloaded version of this method allows specifying the duration using a
std::chrono::duration<Rep, Period>from the C++ API or a datetime.timedelta from the Python API.
The
sleep_until()method sleeps until a specified target time in ns.
Realtime Clock
The
RealtimeClock respects the true duration of conditions such as
PeriodicCondition. It is the default clock type and the one that would likely be used in user applications.
In addition to the general clock methods documented above:
This class has a
set_time_scale()method which can be used to dynamically change the time scale used by the clock.
The parameter
initial_time_offsetcan be used to set an initial offset in the time at initialization.
The parameter
initial_time_scalecan be used to modify the scale of time. For instance, a scale of 2.0 would cause time to run twice as fast.
The parameter
use_time_since_epochmakes times relative to the POSIX epoch (
initial_time_offsetbecomes an offset from epoch).
Manual Clock
The
ManualClock compresses time intervals (e.g.,
PeriodicCondition proceeds immediately rather than waiting for the specified period). It is provided mainly for use during testing/development.
The parameter
initial_timestamp controls the initial timestamp on the clock in ns.
Synthetic Clock
The
SyntheticClock is a clock where time flow is synthesized, like from a recording or a simulation.
The parameter
initial_timestamp controls the initial timestamp on the clock in ns.
Typically users don’t need to explicitly assign transmitter or receiver classes to the IOSpec ports of Holoscan SDK operators. For connections between operators a
DoubleBufferTransmitter will automatically be used by default, while for connections between fragments in a distributed application, a
UcxTransmitter will be used. When data frame flow tracking is enabled any
DoubleBufferTransmitter will be replaced by an
AnnotatedDoubleBufferTransmitter which also records the timestamps needed for that feature.
AsyncBufferTransmitter is optionally used when
IOSpec::ConnectorType::kAsyncBuffer is used in the
add_flow method for lock-free, wait-free and asynchronous data flow.
DoubleBufferTransmitter
This is the default transmitter class used by output ports of operators within a fragment.
AsyncBufferTransmitter
This is an optional transmitter class that can be used to connect two operators for lock-free, wait-free and asynchronous data flow. This transmitter is used by passing
IOSpec::ConnectorType::kAsyncBuffer as the connector type in the
add_flow method.
UcxTransmitter
This is the transmitter class used by output ports of operators that connect fragments in a distributed applications. It takes care of sending UCX active messages and serializing their contents.
Typically users don’t need to explicitly assign transmitter or receiver classes to the IOSpec ports of Holoscan SDK operators. For connections between operators, a
DoubleBufferReceiver will be used by default, while for connections between fragments in a distributed application, the
UcxReceiver will be used. When data frame flow tracking is enabled, any
DoubleBufferReceiver will be replaced by an
AnnotatedDoubleBufferReceiver which also records the timestamps needed for that feature.
AsyncBufferReceiver is optionally used when
IOSpec::ConnectorType::kAsyncBuffer is used in the
add_flow method for lock-free, wait-free and asynchronous data flow.
DoubleBufferReceiver
This is the receiver class used by input ports of operators within a fragment.
AsyncBufferReceiver
This is an optional receiver class that can be used to connect two operators for lock-free, wait-free and asynchronous data flow. This receiver is used by passing
IOSpec::ConnectorType::kAsyncBuffer as the connector type in the
add_flow method.
UcxReceiver
This is the receiver class used by input ports of operators that connect fragments in a distributed applications. It takes care of receiving UCX active messages and deserializing their contents.
The default behavior for Holoscan’s schedulers is AND combination of any conditions on an operator when determining if it should execute. It is possible to assign conditions to a different
ConditionCombiner class which will combine the conditions using the rules of this combiner and omit those conditions from consideration by the default AND combiner.
OrConditionCombiner
The
OrConditionCombiner applies an OR condition to the conditions passed to its “terms” argument. For example, assume an operator had a
CountCondition as well as a
MessageAvailableCondition for port “in1” and a
MessageAvailableCondition for port “in2”. If an
OrConditionCombiner was added to the operator with the two message-available conditions passed to its “terms” argument, then the scheduling logic for the operator would be:
(CountCondition satisfied) AND ((message available on port “in1”) OR (message available on port “in2”))
In other words, any condition like the
CountCondition in this example that is not otherwise assigned to a custom
ConditionCombiner will use the default AND combiner.
Holoscan provides a
IOSpec::or_combine_port_conditions method which can be called from
Operator::setup to enable OR combination of conditions that apply to specific input (or output) ports.
The components in this “system resources” section are related to system resources such as CPU Threads that can be used by operators.
ThreadPool
This resource represents a thread pool that can be used to pin operators to run using specific CPU threads. This functionality is not supported by the
GreedyScheduler because it is single-threaded, but it is supported by both the
EventBasedScheduler and
MultiThreadScheduler. Unlike other resource types, a ThreadPool should not be created via
make_resource (
C++/
Python), but should instead use the dedicated
make_thread_pool (
C++/
Python) method. This dedicated method is necessary as the thread pool requires some additional initialization logic that is not required by the other resource types. See the section on configuring thread pools in the user guide for usage.
The parameter
initial_sizeindicates the number of threads to initialize the thread pool with.
These native resource types are intended to add users in writing their own implementations of the holoscan::DataLogger interface that can be constructed via
Fragment::make_resource and use Parameters in the same way as other resources (e.g. reading values either from user-provided
Arg and/or
ArgList or via reading from the application’s provided YAML config).
DataLoggerResource
A base class that can be inherited from to create data loggers where the logging runs synchronously on the same thread that called
Operator::compute.
If additional parameters are added in the child class, the user should make sure to call
DataLoggerResource::setup() within their
setup method override so that the base parameters are also available.
The
serializerparameter specifies the text serializer used to convert data to string format. If not provided, a default SimpleTextSerializer will be created automatically.
The
log_inputsparameter controls whether to log input messages. Default is True.
The
log_outputsparameter controls whether to log output messages. Default is True.
The
log_tensor_data_contentparameter controls whether to log the actual content of tensor data. Default is False.
The
log_metadataparameter controls whether to log metadata associated with messages. Default is True.
The
allowlist_patternsparameter is a list of regex patterns. Only messages matching these patterns will be logged. If empty, all messages are allowed.
The
denylist_patternsparameter is a list of regex patterns. Messages matching these patterns will be filtered out. If
allowlist_patternsis specified, it takes precedence, and
denylist_patternsis ignored.
AsyncDataLoggerResource
A base class that can be inherited from to create data loggers where the logging runs asynchronously via a dedicated queue and worker thread that is managed by the logger resource. This is likely to be more performant than using
DataLoggerResource in most cases.
If additional parameters are added in the child class, the user should make sure to call
AsyncDataLoggerResource::setup() within their
setup method override so that the base parameters are also available.
The AsyncDataLoggerResource inherits all of the parameters from DataLoggerResource and adds the following:
The
max_queue_sizeparameter specifies the maximum number of entries in the data queue. The data queue handles metadata and tensor headers without full tensor content.
The
worker_sleep_timeparameter specifies the sleep duration in nanoseconds when the data queue is empty. Lower values reduce latency but increase CPU usage.
The
queue_policyparameter controls how queue overflow is handled. Can be
kReject(default) to reject new items with a warning, or
kRaiseto throw an exception. In the YAML configuration for this parameter, you can use string values “reject” or “raise” (case-insensitive).
The
large_data_max_queue_sizeparameter specifies the maximum number of entries in the large data queue. The large data queue handles full tensor content for detailed logging.
The
large_data_worker_sleep_timeparameter specifies the sleep duration in nanoseconds when the large data queue is empty.
The
large_data_queue_policyparameter controls how large data queue overflow is handled. Can be
kReject(default) to reject new items with a warning, or
kRaiseto throw an exception. In the YAML configuration for this parameter, you can use string values “reject” or “raise” (case-insensitive).
The
enable_large_data_queueparameter controls whether to enable the large data queue and worker thread for processing full tensor content.
The
shutdown_timeoutparameter specifies the maximum time in nanoseconds to wait for worker threads to shutdown gracefully.
CUDA Green Context is an advanced feature that enables partitioning of a GPU into multiple isolated execution contexts, each with its own set of Streaming Multiprocessors (SMs). This allows for fine-grained control over GPU resource allocation, enabling multiple operators or applications to share a single GPU without interfering with each other’s workloads. Holoscan provides resource classes to manage and utilize CUDA Green Contexts.
CudaGreenContextPool
This resource manages a pool of CUDA Green Contexts, each representing a partition of the GPU with a specified number of SMs. The pool is typically created once per application and individual green contexts are allocated from it for use by operators. A default green context can be specified through the
default_context_index parameter. When this parameter is a negative number or not specified (default), the last green context partition will be used as the default. This can be the green context partition with the remaining SMs that are not used in
sms_per_partition.
The
dev_idparameter specifies the CUDA device ID on which the green context pool will be created.
The
flagsparameter specifies additional configuration flags for the green context pool, default 0. (Refer to the CUDA Green Context documentation for supported flag values.)
The
num_partitionsparameter specifies the number of green context partitions to create.
The
sms_per_partitionparameter is a list specifying the number of SMs to allocate to each partition. The number used should be a multiple of
min_sm_count.
The
default_context_indexparameter specifies which green context partition is used as the default. When it is a negative number or not specified (default), the last green context partition will be used as default. This can be the green context partition with the remaining SMs that are not used in
sms_per_partition.
The
min_sm_countparameter is used when splitting GPU SMs into groups. The default value is 2.
CudaGreenContext
This resource represents a single CUDA Green Context, which is a partition of the GPU with a dedicated set of Streaming Multiprocessors (SMs).
CudaGreenContext resources are typically created from a
CudaGreenContextPool and can be bound to a
CudaStreamPool to control which GPU partition they create cuda streams from. This enables fine-grained control over GPU resource allocation and isolation between different operators or applications.
The
green_context_poolparameter specifies the
CudaGreenContextPoolresource from which this green context is allocated. This must be set to an existing pool resource.
The
indexparameter specifies the index of the green context partition within the pool to use. If not specified or specified as a negative number, the default green context from
green_context_poolwill be used.
By assigning different
CudaGreenContext resources to different operators, users can ensure that each operator runs in its own isolated GPU partition, improving performance isolation and resource management in complex applications.