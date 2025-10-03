Getting Started with Holoscan

The Holoscan SDK does not only provide a framework to build and run applications, but also a set of reusable operators to facilitate implementing applications for streaming, AI, and other general domains.

The list of existing operators is available here, which points to the C++ or Python API documentation for more details. Specific documentation is available for the visualization (codename: HoloViz) and inference (codename: HoloInfer) operators.

Additionally, HoloHub is a central repository for users and developers to share reusable operators and sample applications with the Holoscan community, extending the capabilities of the SDK:

Just like the SDK operators, the HoloHub operators can be used in your own Holoscan applications.

The HoloHub sample applications can be used as reference implementations to complete the examples available in the SDK.

Take a glance at HoloHub to find components you might want to leverage in your application, improve upon existing work, or contribute your own additions to the Holoscan platform.