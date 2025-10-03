holoscan.decorator
SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the “License”); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at
http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an “AS IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.
- class holoscan.decorator.Input(name: str, arg_map: str | dict[str, str] | None = (), size: int | holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.IOSize = IOSize(1), policy: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.QueuePolicy | None = None, condition_type: holoscan.core._core.ConditionType | None = None, condition_kwargs: dict[str, typing.Any] = <factory>, connector_type: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.ConnectorType | None = None, connector_kwargs: dict[str, typing.Any] = <factory>)
Bases:
object
Class for specifying an input port and how the received value maps to a function’s arguments.
- Parameters
- namestr
The name of the input port.
- arg_map: str or dict[str, str]
If arg_map is a str, the Python object received by the input port is passed to the function argument specified by arg_map. If arg_map is a dict, the input is assumed to be a TensorMap (dictionary of tensors). In this case the keys of the dict are the tensor names and the values are the names of the function arguments that the tensors map to.
- size: int | holoscan.core.IOSpec.IOSize, optional
The size of the queue for the input port. By default, IOSpec.SIZE_ONE (== IOSpec.IOSize(1)) is used. If IOSpec.ANY_SIZE is used, it defines multiple receivers internally for the input port. Otherwise, the size of the input queue is set to the specified value, and the message available condition for the input port is set with min_size equal to the same value.
The following size constants are supported: -
IOSpec.ANY_SIZE: Any size. -
IOSpec.PRECEDING_COUNT: Number of preceding connections. -
IOSpec.SIZE_ONE: The queue size is 1.
Please refer to the [Holoscan SDK User Guide](https://docs.nvidia.com/holoscan/sdk-user-guide/holoscan_create_operator.html#receiving-any-number-of-inputs-python) to see how to receive any number of inputs in Python.
- policyholoscan.core.IOSpec.QueuePolicy, optional
The queue policy for the input port. The queue policy to set. Valid values are:
QueuePolicy.POP : If the queue is full, pop the oldest item, then add the new one.
QueuePolicy.REJECT : If the queue is full, reject (discard) the new item.
QueuePolicy.FAULT : If the queue is full, log a warning and reject the new item.
-
- condition_typeholoscan.core.ConditionType, optional
The condition type for the input port.
- condition_kwargsdict[str, Any], optional
The keywords passed onto the condition specified by condition_type.
- connector_typeholoscan.core.IOSpec.ConnectorType, optional
The connector type for the input port.
- connector_kwargsdict[str, Any], optional
The keywords passed onto the connector specified by connector_type.
Attributes
condition_type connector_type policy
Methods
create_input
- __init__(name: str, arg_map: str | dict[str, str] | None = (), size: int | holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.IOSize = IOSize(1), policy: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.QueuePolicy | None = None, condition_type: holoscan.core._core.ConditionType | None = None, condition_kwargs: dict[str, typing.Any] = <factory>, connector_type: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.ConnectorType | None = None, connector_kwargs: dict[str, typing.Any] = <factory>) → None
- arg_map: str | dict[str, str] | None = ()
- condition_kwargs: dict[str, Any]
- condition_type: holoscan.core._core.ConditionType | None = None
- connector_kwargs: dict[str, Any]
- connector_type: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.ConnectorType | None = None
- create_input(spec: holoscan.core._core.PyOperatorSpec) → holoscan.core._core.IOSpec
- name: str
- policy: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.QueuePolicy | None = None
- size: int | holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.IOSize = IOSize(1)
- class holoscan.decorator.Output(name: str, tensor_names: str | tuple[str] | None = (), size: int | holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.IOSize = IOSize(1), policy: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.QueuePolicy | None = None, condition_type: holoscan.core._core.ConditionType | None = None, condition_kwargs: dict[str, typing.Any] = <factory>, connector_type: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.ConnectorType | None = None, connector_kwargs: dict[str, typing.Any] = <factory>)
Bases:
object
Class for specifying an output port and how one or more of a functions returned value(s) map to it.
- Parameters
- namestr
The name of the output port.
- tensor_names: str, tuple(str) or None
If None, whatever Python object the func outputs is emitted on the output port. If a tuple of strings is provided it is assumed that the func returns a dictionary of tensors. The names in the tuple specify which tensors in the dict will be transmitted on the output port. There is no need to specify tensor_names if all tensors in a dict returned by the function are to be transmitted. In the case of a single tensor name, a string can be provided instead of a tuple.
- size: int | holoscan.core.IOSpec.IOSize, optional
The size of the queue for the output port. By default, IOSpec.SIZE_ONE (== IOSpec.IOSize(1)) is used.
- policyholoscan.core.IOSpec.QueuePolicy, optional
The queue policy for the output port. The queue policy to set. Valid values are:
QueuePolicy.POP : If the queue is full, pop the oldest item, then add the new one.
QueuePolicy.REJECT : If the queue is full, reject (discard) the new item.
QueuePolicy.FAULT : If the queue is full, log a warning and reject the new item.
-
- condition_typeholoscan.core.ConditionType, optional
The condition type for the input port.
- condition_kwargsdict[str, Any], optional
The keywords passed onto the condition specified by condition_type.
- connector_typeholoscan.core.IOSpec.ConnectorType, optional
The connector type for the input port.
- connector_kwargsdict[str, Any], optional
The keywords passed onto the connector specified by connector_type.
Attributes
condition_type connector_type policy
Methods
create_output
- __init__(name: str, tensor_names: str | tuple[str] | None = (), size: int | holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.IOSize = IOSize(1), policy: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.QueuePolicy | None = None, condition_type: holoscan.core._core.ConditionType | None = None, condition_kwargs: dict[str, typing.Any] = <factory>, connector_type: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.ConnectorType | None = None, connector_kwargs: dict[str, typing.Any] = <factory>) → None
- condition_kwargs: dict[str, Any]
- condition_type: holoscan.core._core.ConditionType | None = None
- connector_kwargs: dict[str, Any]
- connector_type: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.ConnectorType | None = None
- create_output(spec: holoscan.core._core.PyOperatorSpec) → holoscan.core._core.IOSpec
- name: str
- policy: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.QueuePolicy | None = None
- size: int | holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.IOSize = IOSize(1)
- tensor_names: str | tuple[str] | None = ()
- holoscan.decorator.create_op(function_or_class: type | collections.abc.Callable[[...], Any] | None = None, inputs: str | holoscan.decorator.Input | collections.abc.Sequence[str | holoscan.decorator.Input] = (), outputs: str | holoscan.decorator.Output | collections.abc.Sequence[str | holoscan.decorator.Output] = (), cast_tensors: bool = True, op_param: str | None = None) → collections.abc.Callable
Decorator for creating an operator from a function or a class.
When the decorator is used on a class, the class must have a __call__ method that will be used as the operator function.
- inputsstr, Input, or Tuple[str | Input], optional
If a str is provided, it is assumed to be the name of the input port and that the function has a variable matching that port name to which the object received on the port will be connected. If the port name does not match the name of the variable in the function signature, or if there are multiple tensors to be mapped to multiple objects, use an Input argument. A tuple of str or Input objects can be provided to specify multiple input ports. The default of an empty tuple corresponds to no input ports.
- outputsstr, Output, or Tuple[str | Output], optional
If a str is provided, any value returned by the function will be emitted on an output port of that name. If a tuple of multiple str is provided and the function returns a tuple, then the tuple elements will be emitted from each output port in the order at which they are defined. In this case, the number of output ports should match the length of the output tuple. Finally, an Output object can be provided in the case that the function returns a dictionary of output arrays that should be split across multiple ports.
- cast_tensorsbool, optional
If True, automatically cast any tensor-like input to a NumPy or CuPy array (for host and device tensors, respectively). If set to False, these will be left as holoscan.Tensor and the user will have to cast to the desired type within the body of the decorated function or class.
- op_paramstr, optional
If provided, adds this parameter name to the function signature which will contain a reference to the operator instance. This allows the function to access operator methods and attributes.
Notes
Another case where using Input or Output objects is necessary is if the user wishes to override the default connector or condition types for the port.