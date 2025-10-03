Video Replayer (Distributed)

In this example, we extend the previous video replayer application into a multi-node distributed application. A distributed application is made up of multiple Fragments ( C++ / Python ), each of which may run on its own node.

In the distributed case we will:

Create one fragment that loads a video file from disk using VideoStreamReplayerOp operator.

Create a second fragment that will display the video using the HolovizOp operator.

These two fragments will be combined into a distributed application such that the display of the video frames could occur on a separate node from the node where the data is read.