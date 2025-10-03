Bases: holoscan.core._core.Application

Application class.

This constructor parses the command line for flags that are recognized by App Driver/Worker, and removes all recognized flags so users can use the remaining flags for their own purposes.

If the arguments are not specified, the arguments are retrieved from sys.executable and sys.argv .

The arguments after processing arguments (parsing Holoscan-specific flags and removing them) are accessible through the argv attribute.

Parameters argvList[str] The command line arguments to parse. The first item should be the path to the python executable. If not specified, [sys.executable, *sys.argv] is used.

Examples

Copy Copied! >>> from holoscan.core import Application >>> import sys >>> Application().argv == sys.argv True >>> Application([]).argv == sys.argv True >>> Application([sys.executable, *sys.argv]).argv == sys.argv True >>> Application(["python3", "myapp.py", "--driver", "--address=10.0.0.1", "my_arg1"]).argv ['myapp.py', 'my_arg1']

Attributes

application The application associated with the fragment. argv The command line arguments after processing flags. data_loggers Get the data loggers associated with this fragment. description The application's description. executor Get the executor associated with the fragment. fragment_graph Get the computation graph (Graph node is a Fragment) associated with the application. graph Get the computation graph (Graph node is an Operator) associated with the fragment. is_metadata_enabled Whether operator metadata transmission is enabled by default for the application. metadata_policy The default metadata policy ( holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy ) associated with the application. name The fragment's name. options The reference to the CLI options. version The application's version.

Methods

add_data_logger (self, logger) Add a data logger to the application. add_flow (*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function. add_fragment (self, frag) Add a fragment to the application. add_operator (self, op) Add an operator to the application. compose (self) The compose method of the application. compose_graph (self) This is a wrapper around compose that only calls compose if the graph is not already composed. config (*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function. config_keys (self) The set of keys present in the fragment's configuration file. enable_metadata (self, enabled) Method to set whether operator metadata transmission is enabled by default for fragments in this application. from_config (self, key) Retrieve parameters from the associated configuration. kwargs (self, key) Retrieve a dictionary parameters from the associated configuration. make_thread_pool (self, name, initialize_size) Create a ThreadPool associated with this Fragment. network_context (*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function. register_service (self, service[, id]) Register a fragment service instance. run (self) The run method of the application. run_async () Run the application asynchronously using a shared executor. scheduler (*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function. service (self, service_type[, id]) Retrieve a registered fragment service. set_dynamic_flows (self, op, dynamic_flow_func) Set a callback function to define dynamic flows for an operator at runtime. shutdown_async_executor ([wait]) Shuts down the shared asynchronous executor. start_op () Get or create the start operator for this application. stop_execution (self[, op_name]) Stop the execution of all operators in the fragment. track (self, num_start_messages_to_skip, ...) The track method of the fragment (or application). track_distributed (self, ...)

add_data_logger ( self : holoscan.core._core.Application , logger : holoscan.core._core.DataLogger ) → None Add a data logger to the application. This method adds a data logger to the application. For distributed applications, the data logger is added to each fragment in the fragment graph. Parameters loggerholoscan.core.DataLogger The data logger to add.

add_flow ( * args , ** kwargs ) Overloaded function. add_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Application, upstream_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, downstream_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator) -> None add_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Application, upstream_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, downstream_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_pairs: set[tuple[str, str]]) -> None add_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Application, upstream_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, downstream_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, connector_type: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.ConnectorType) -> None add_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Application, upstream_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, downstream_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_pairs: set[tuple[str, str]], connector_type: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.ConnectorType) -> None Connect two operators associated with the fragment. Parameters upstream_opholoscan.core.Operator Source operator. downstream_opholoscan.core.Operator Destination operator. port_pairsSequence of (str, str) tuples Sequence of ports to connect. The first element of each 2-tuple is a port from upstream_op while the second element is the port of downstream_op to which it connects. Notes This is an overloaded function. Additional variants exist: 1.) For the Application class there is a variant where the first two arguments are of type holoscan.core.Fragment instead of holoscan.core.Operator . This variant is used in building multi-fragment applications. 2.) There are also variants that omit the port_pairs argument that are applicable when there is only a single output on the upstream operator/fragment and a single input on the downstream operator/fragment. add_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Application, upstream_frag: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, downstream_frag: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, port_pairs: set[tuple[str, str]]) -> None

add_fragment ( self : holoscan.core._core.Application , frag : holoscan.core._core.Fragment ) → None Add a fragment to the application. Parameters fragholoscan.core.Fragment The fragment to add.

add_operator ( self : holoscan.core._core.Application , op : holoscan.core._core.Operator ) → None Add an operator to the application. Parameters opholoscan.core.Operator The operator to add.

property application The application associated with the fragment. Returns appholoscan.core.Application

property argv The command line arguments after processing flags. This does not include the python executable like sys.argv does. Returns argvlist of str

compose ( self : holoscan.core._core.Application ) → None The compose method of the application. This method should be called after config , but before the graph starts running in order to compose the computation graph. This method will be called automatically by Application.run , so it is not normally necessary to call it directly.

compose_graph ( self : holoscan.core._core.Application ) → None This is a wrapper around compose that only calls compose if the graph is not already composed.

config ( * args , ** kwargs ) Overloaded function. config(self: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, config_file: str, prefix: str = ‘’) -> None Configuration class. Represents configuration parameters as read from a YAML file. Parameters configstr or holoscan.core.Config The path to the configuration file (in YAML format) or a holoscan.core.Config object. prefixstr, optional Prefix path for the` config` file. Only available in the overloaded variant that takes a string for config . 2. config(self: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, arg0: holoscan.core._core.Config) -> None 3. config(self: holoscan.core._core.Fragment) -> holoscan.core._core.Config

config_keys ( self : holoscan.core._core.Fragment ) → set [ str ] The set of keys present in the fragment’s configuration file.

property data_loggers Get the data loggers associated with this fragment. Returns list[holoscan.core.DataLogger] A list of data loggers associated with this fragment.

property description The application’s description. Returns descriptionstr

enable_metadata ( self : holoscan.core._core.Application , enabled : bool ) → None Method to set whether operator metadata transmission is enabled by default for fragments in this application. Individual fragments can override this default via Fragment.enable_metadata . Similarly individual operators can override their fragment default via Operator.enable_metadata .

property executor Get the executor associated with the fragment.

property fragment_graph Get the computation graph (Graph node is a Fragment) associated with the application.

from_config ( self : holoscan.core._core.Fragment , key : str ) → object Retrieve parameters from the associated configuration. Parameters keystr The key within the configuration file to retrieve. This can also be a specific component of the parameter via syntax ‘key.sub_key’ . Returns argsholoscan.core.ArgList An argument list associated with the key.

property graph Get the computation graph (Graph node is an Operator) associated with the fragment.

property is_metadata_enabled Whether operator metadata transmission is enabled by default for the application. Notes Setting metadata to be enabled/disabled via this method is deprecated. Please use enable_metadata instead.

kwargs ( self : holoscan.core._core.Fragment , key : str ) → dict Retrieve a dictionary parameters from the associated configuration. Parameters keystr The key within the configuration file to retrieve. This can also be a specific component of the parameter via syntax ‘key.sub_key’ . Returns kwargsdict A Python dict containing the parameters in the configuration file under the specified key.

make_thread_pool ( self : holoscan.core._core.Fragment , name : str , initialize_size : int = 1 ) → holoscan::ThreadPool Create a ThreadPool associated with this Fragment. The add method must be used to add individual operators to the pool. Parameters namestr A name for the thread pool. initialize_size1 The initial number of threads in the pool.

property metadata_policy The default metadata policy ( holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy ) associated with the application. Individual fragments of a distributed application can override this via Fragment.metadata_policy . Similarly, individual operators can override this via Operator.metadata_policy . The supported policies are: MetadataPolicy.REJECT : Reject the new value if the key already exists

MetadataPolicy.UPDATE : Replace existing value with the new one if the key already exists

MetadataPolicy.INPLACE_UPDATE : Update the value stored within an existing MetadataObject in-place if the key already exists (in contrast to UPDATE which always replaces the existing MetadataObject with a new one).

MetadataPolicy.RAISE : Raise an exception if the key already exists

property name The fragment’s name. Returns namestr

network_context ( * args , ** kwargs ) Overloaded function. network_context(self: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, network_context: holoscan.core._core.NetworkContext) -> None Assign a network context to the Fragment Parameters network_contextholoscan.core.NetworkContext A network_context class instance to be used by the underlying GXF executor. If unspecified, no network context will be used. 2. network_context(self: holoscan.core._core.Fragment) -> holoscan.core._core.NetworkContext Get the network context to be used by the Fragment

property options The reference to the CLI options. Returns optionsholoscan.core.CLIOptions

register_service ( self : object , service : object , id : str = '' ) → None Register a fragment service instance. Registers an already created fragment service instance with the specified identifier. This allows the fragment service to be retrieved later using the service() method. A service must be an instance of a class that inherits from holoscan.core.Resource or holoscan.core.FragmentService . Parameters serviceholoscan.core.Resource or holoscan.core.FragmentService The service instance to register. idstr, optional The identifier for the service registration. If empty: - For Resource instances: The resource’s name will be used as the identifier. - For other services: A unique identifier based on the service type will be generated. Note: When registering a Resource, the id parameter must be empty or will be ignored. Raises TypeError If the service is not a Resource or FragmentService instance. RuntimeError If the service registration fails. Notes Resources are automatically wrapped in a DefaultFragmentService when registered. For Python-defined services, a unique identifier is generated if no id is provided.

run ( self : holoscan.core._core.Application ) → None The run method of the application. This method runs the computation. It must have first been initialized via config and compose .

run_async ( ) Run the application asynchronously using a shared executor. This method uses a shared ThreadPoolExecutor associated with this Application instance. The executor is created on the first call. Call shutdown_async_executor() when done with async runs to clean up resources. Returns future concurrent.futures.Future object

scheduler ( * args , ** kwargs ) Overloaded function. scheduler(self: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, scheduler: holoscan.core._core.Scheduler) -> None Assign a scheduler to the Fragment. Parameters schedulerholoscan.core.Scheduler A scheduler class instance to be used by the underlying GXF executor. If unspecified, the default is a holoscan.gxf.GreedyScheduler . 2. scheduler(self: holoscan.core._core.Fragment) -> holoscan.core._core.Scheduler Get the scheduler to be used by the Fragment.

service ( self : object , service_type : type , id : str = '' ) → object Retrieve a registered fragment service. Retrieves a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. The lookup process checks the Python service registry first, then falls back to the C++ service registry if needed. Parameters service_typetype The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService. idstr, optional The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name. Returns object or None The fragment service instance of the requested type, or None if not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned. Notes For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.

set_dynamic_flows ( self : holoscan.core._core.Fragment , op : holoscan.core._core.Operator , dynamic_flow_func : Callable ) → None Set a callback function to define dynamic flows for an operator at runtime. This method allows operators to modify their connections with other operators during execution. The callback function is called after the operator executes and can add dynamic flows using the operator’s add_dynamic_flow() methods. Parameters opholoscan.core.Operator The operator for which to set dynamic flows. dynamic_flow_funccallable The callback function that defines the dynamic flows. Takes an operator as input and returns None .

shutdown_async_executor ( wait =True ) Shuts down the shared asynchronous executor. Call this method when the application instance is no longer needed and asynchronous runs initiated by run_async should terminate. Parameters waitbool If True (default), wait for running tasks to complete before shutting down. If False, shut down immediately.

start_op ( ) Get or create the start operator for this application. This operator is nothing but the first operator that was added to the application. It has the name of <|start|> and has a condition of CountCondition(1) . This Operator is used to start the execution of the application. Entry operators who want to start the execution of the application should connect to this operator. If this method is not called, no start operator is created. Otherwise, the start operator is created if it does not exist, and the start operator is returned. Returns Operator The start operator instance. If it doesn’t exist, it will be created with a CountCondition(1).

stop_execution ( self : holoscan.core._core.Fragment , op_name : str = '' ) → None Stop the execution of all operators in the fragment. This method is used to stop the execution of all operators in the fragment by setting the internal async condition of each operator to EVENT_NEVER state, which sets the scheduling condition to NEVER. Once stopped, the operators will not be scheduled for execution (the compute() method will not be called), which may lead to application termination depending on the application’s design. Note that executing this method does not trigger the operators’ stop() method. The stop() method is called only when the scheduler deactivates all operators together. Parameters op_namestr, optional The name of the operator to stop. If empty, all operators will be stopped.

track ( self : holoscan.core._core.Fragment , num_start_messages_to_skip : int = 10, num_last_messages_to_discard : int = 10, latency_threshold : int = 0, is_limited_tracking : bool = False ) → holoscan::DataFlowTracker The track method of the fragment (or application). This method enables data frame flow tracking and returns a DataFlowTracker object which can be used to display metrics data for profiling an application. Parameters num_start_messages_to_skipint The number of messages to skip at the beginning. num_last_messages_to_discardint The number of messages to discard at the end. latency_thresholdint The minimum end-to-end latency in milliseconds to account for in the end-to-end latency metric calculations is_limited_trackingbool, optional If True , the tracking is limited to root and leaf nodes, minimizing the timestamps by avoiding intermediate operators. Returns trackerholoscan.core.DataFlowTracker The data flow tracker object that can be used to display metrics data for profiling along the different paths through the computation graph.

track_distributed ( self : holoscan.core._core.Application , num_start_messages_to_skip : int = 10, num_last_messages_to_discard : int = 10, latency_threshold : int = 0, is_limited_tracking : bool = False ) → dict[str, holoscan::DataFlowTracker]