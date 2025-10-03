holoscan.gxf
This module provides a Python API for GXF base classes in the C++ API.
|
holoscan.gxf.Entity
|alias of
holoscan.gxf._gxf.PyEntity
|
holoscan.gxf.GXFComponent
|Base GXF-based component class.
|
holoscan.gxf.GXFCondition
|Base GXF-based condition class.
|
holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutionContext
|GXF execution context.
|
holoscan.gxf.GXFInputContext
|GXF input context.
|
holoscan.gxf.GXFNetworkContext
|Base GXF-based network context class.
|
holoscan.gxf.GXFOperator
|Base GXF-based operator class.
|
holoscan.gxf.GXFOutputContext
|GXF output context.
|
holoscan.gxf.GXFResource
|Base GXF-based resource class.
|
holoscan.gxf.GXFScheduler
|Base GXF-based scheduler class.
|
holoscan.gxf.GXFSystemResourceBase
|A class considered a GXF nvidia::gxf::Resource.
- holoscan.gxf.Entity
alias of
holoscan.gxf._gxf.PyEntity
- class holoscan.gxf.GXFComponent
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Base GXF-based component class.
Attributes
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
Methods
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
- __init__(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Base GXF-based component class.
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- class holoscan.gxf.GXFCondition
Bases:
holoscan.core._core.Condition,
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent
Base GXF-based condition class.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
condition_type
Condition type.
description
YAML formatted string describing the condition.
fragment
Fragment that the condition belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the condition. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the condition.
receiver(self, port_name)
Get the receiver used by an input port of the operator this condition is associated with.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the condition.
transmitter(self, port_name)
Get the transmitter used by an output port of the operator this condition is associated with. ConditionComponentType
- class ConditionComponentType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
- GXF = <ConditionComponentType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <ConditionComponentType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Condition.ConditionComponentType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFCondition) → None
Base GXF-based condition class.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property condition_type
Condition type.
holoscan.core.Condition.ConditionComponentType enum representing the type of the condition. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the condition.
- property fragment
Fragment that the condition belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Condition) → None
initialization method for the condition.
- property name
The name of the condition.
- Returns
- namestr
- receiver(self: holoscan.core._core.Condition, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Receiver]
Get the receiver used by an input port of the operator this condition is associated with.
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the input port.
- Returns
- receiverholoscan.resources.Receiver
The receiver used by this input port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Condition, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the condition.
- property spec
- transmitter(self: holoscan.core._core.Condition, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Transmitter]
Get the transmitter used by an output port of the operator this condition is associated with.
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the output port.
- Returns
- transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None
The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- class holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutionContext
Bases:
holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext
GXF execution context.
- __init__(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFExecutionContext, context: capsule, op: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFOperator) → None
Execution context for an operator using GXF.
- Parameters
- opholoscan.gxf.GXFOperator
The GXF operator that owns this context.
- class holoscan.gxf.GXFInputContext
Bases:
holoscan.core._core.InputContext
GXF input context.
Methods
receive(self, name)
- __init__(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFInputContext, context: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext, op: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFOperator) → None
GXF input context.
- Parameters
- opholoscan.gxf.GXFOperator
The GXF operator that owns this context.
- receive(self: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, name: str) → None
- class holoscan.gxf.GXFNetworkContext
Bases:
holoscan.core._core.NetworkContext,
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent
Base GXF-based network context class.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
description
YAML formatted string describing the component.
fragment
Fragment that the network context belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the network context. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the network context.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the network context.
- __init__(*args, **kwargs)
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the component.
- property fragment
Fragment that the network context belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.NetworkContext) → None
initialization method for the network context.
- property name
The name of the network context.
- Returns
- namestr
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.NetworkContext, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the network context.
- property spec
- class holoscan.gxf.GXFOperator
Bases:
holoscan.core._core.Operator
Base GXF-based operator class.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
async_condition
The internal asynchronous condition for the operator.
conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
execution_context
The execution context for the operator.
fragment
The fragment (
holoscan.core.Fragment) that the operator belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_entity_group_name
The name of the GXF EntityGroup containing this operator.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the operator.
id
The identifier of the component.
is_metadata_enabled
Boolean indicating whether the fragment this operator belongs to has metadata transmission enabled.
metadata
The metadata dictionary (
holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary) associated with the operator.
metadata_policy
The metadata policy (
holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy) associated with the operator.
name
The name of the operator.
next_flows
Get the list of flow information for connections to downstream operators.
operator_type
The operator type.
resources
Resources associated with the operator.
spec
The operator spec (
holoscan.core.OperatorSpec) associated with the operator.
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_dynamic_flow(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
compute(self, arg0, arg1, arg2)
Operator compute method.
enable_metadata(self, enable)
Configure whether or not the metadata feature is enabled for this operator.
find_all_flow_info(self, predicate)
Find all flow info objects in the operator's next flows that match a given condition.
find_flow_info(self, predicate)
Find a flow info in the operator's next flows based on a given predicate.
initialize(self)
Operator initialization method.
queue_policy(self, port_name, port_type, policy)
Set the queue policy to be used by an input (or output) port's receiver (or transmitter).
receiver(self, port_name)
Get the receiver used by an input port.
resource(self, name)
Resources associated with the operator.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
Operator setup method.
start(self)
Operator start method.
stop(self)
Operator stop method.
stop_execution(self)
Stop the execution of the operator.
transmitter(self, port_name)
Get the transmitter used by an output port. OperatorType
- INPUT_EXEC_PORT_NAME = '__input_exec__'
- OUTPUT_EXEC_PORT_NAME = '__output_exec__'
- class OperatorType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Enum class for operator types used by the executor.
NATIVE: Native operator.
GXF: GXF operator.
VIRTUAL: Virtual operator. (for internal use, not intended for use by application authors)
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
VIRTUAL
Attributes
value
- GXF = <OperatorType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <OperatorType.NATIVE: 0>
- VIRTUAL = <OperatorType.VIRTUAL: 2>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
-
- __init__(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFOperator) → None
Base GXF-based operator class.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, **kwargs) -> None
Add arguments to the component via Python kwargs.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Condition) -> None
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Resource) -> None
Add a condition or resource to the Operator.
This can be used to add a condition or resource to an operator after it has already been constructed.
- Parameters
- argholoscan.core.Condition or holoscan.core.Resource
The condition or resource to add.
-
- add_dynamic_flow(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, flow: holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo) -> None
add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, flows: list[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo]) -> None
add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) -> None
Add a dynamic flow from this operator to another operator.
- Parameters
- next_opholoscan.core.Operator
The downstream operator to connect to.
- next_input_port_namestr, optional
The name of the input port on the downstream operator to connect to. If not specified, the first available input port will be used.
Notes
This method has several overloads to support different ways of creating dynamic flows:
add_dynamic_flow(next_op: Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) - Basic connection using default output port. This is the simplest form for connecting
two operators when you only need to specify the destination.
add_dynamic_flow(curr_output_port_name: str, next_op: Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) - Connection with explicit output port specification. Use this when the source operator has
multiple output ports and you need to specify which one to use.
add_dynamic_flow(flow: FlowInfo) - Connection using a FlowInfo object, which encapsulates all connection details including:
-
Source operator and its output port specification
-
Destination operator and its input port specification
-
Port names and associated IOSpecs
This is useful for complex connections or when reusing connection patterns.
-
add_dynamic_flow(flows: List[FlowInfo]) - Batch connection using multiple FlowInfo objects. Use this to set up multiple
connections in a single call, which is more efficient than making multiple individual connections.
The FlowInfo class provides a complete description of a flow connection between operators, including all port specifications and naming. It’s particularly useful when you need to:
Store and reuse connection patterns
Create complex routing configurations
Handle dynamic port specifications
Manage multiple connections systematically
add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, curr_output_port_name: str, next_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) -> None
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property async_condition
The internal asynchronous condition for the operator.
This property provides access to the internal asynchronous condition for the operator, which controls the scheduling of the operator’s compute method.
- Returns
- conditionholoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition
An instance of holoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition that is the internal asynchronous condition for the operator.
- compute(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, arg1: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, arg2: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext) → None
Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.
- property conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
- enable_metadata(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, enable: bool) → None
Configure whether or not the metadata feature is enabled for this operator. If it is not set, the default value will be determined by the enable_metadata setting from the Fragment that this operator belongs to.
- property execution_context
The execution context for the operator.
This property provides access to the execution context of the operator, which contains information about the current execution environment including scheduling details.
- Returns
- holoscan.core.ExecutionContext
The execution context object for this operator.
- find_all_flow_info(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, predicate: Callable[[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo], bool]) → list[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo]
Find all flow info objects in the operator’s next flows that match a given condition.
- Parameters
- predicatecallable
A function that takes a FlowInfo object and returns a boolean.
- Returns
- list[holoscan.core.FlowInfo]
List of matching FlowInfo objects.
- find_flow_info(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, predicate: Callable[[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo], bool]) → holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo
Find a flow info in the operator’s next flows based on a given predicate.
- Parameters
- predicatecallable
A function that takes a FlowInfo object and returns a boolean.
- Returns
- holoscan.core.FlowInfo or None
The first matching FlowInfo object, or None if not found.
- property fragment
The fragment (
holoscan.core.Fragment) that the operator belongs to.
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- property gxf_entity_group_name
The name of the GXF EntityGroup containing this operator.
- Returns
- str
The entity group name.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the operator.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the operator.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator initialization method.
- property is_metadata_enabled
Boolean indicating whether the fragment this operator belongs to has metadata transmission enabled.
- property metadata
The metadata dictionary (
holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary) associated with the operator.
- property metadata_policy
The metadata policy (
holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy) associated with the operator.
The supported policies are:
MetadataPolicy.REJECT: Reject the new value if the key already exists
MetadataPolicy.UPDATE: Replace existing value with the new one if the key already exists
MetadataPolicy.INPLACE_UPDATE: Update the value stored within an existing MetadataObject in-place if the key already exists (in contrast to UPDATE which always replaces the existing MetadataObject with a new one).
MetadataPolicy.RAISE: Raise an exception if the key already exists
-
- property name
The name of the operator.
- property next_flows
Get the list of flow information for connections to downstream operators.
- Returns
- list[holoscan.core.FlowInfo]
List of flow information objects describing connections to downstream operators.
- property operator_type
The operator type.
holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.
- queue_policy(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str, port_type: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.IOType = <IOType.INPUT: 0>, policy: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.QueuePolicy = <QueuePolicy.FAULT: 2>) → None
Set the queue policy to be used by an input (or output) port’s receiver (or transmitter).
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the port.
- port_typeIOSpec.IOType, optional
Enum indicating whether port_name corresponds to an input port or output port.
- policyIOSpec.QueuePolicy, optional
The queue policy to set. Valid values are:
QueuePolicy.POP : If the queue is full, pop the oldest item, then add the new one.
QueuePolicy.REJECT : If the queue is full, reject (discard) the new item.
QueuePolicy.FAULT : If the queue is full, log a warning and reject the new item.
-
- Returns
- transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None
The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- receiver(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Receiver]
Get the receiver used by an input port.
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the input port.
- Returns
- receiverholoscan.resources.Receiver
The receiver used by this input port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- resource(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, name: str) → Optional[object]
Resources associated with the operator.
- Parameters
- namestr
The name of the resource to retrieve
- Returns
- holoscan.core.Resource or None
The resource with the given name. If no resource with the given name is found, None is returned.
- property resources
Resources associated with the operator.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec) → None
Operator setup method.
- property spec
The operator spec (
holoscan.core.OperatorSpec) associated with the operator.
- start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator start method.
- stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator stop method.
- stop_execution(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Stop the execution of the operator.
This method is used to stop the execution of the operator by setting the internal async condition to EVENT_NEVER state, which sets the scheduling condition to NEVER. Once stopped, the operator will not be scheduled for execution (the compute() method will not be called).
Note that executing this method does not trigger the operator’s stop() method. The stop() method is called only when the scheduler deactivates all operators together.
- transmitter(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Transmitter]
Get the transmitter used by an output port.
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the output port.
- Returns
- transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None
The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- class holoscan.gxf.GXFOutputContext
Bases:
holoscan.core._core.OutputContext
GXF output context.
Methods
emit(self, data[, name])
- __init__(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFOutputContext, context: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext, op: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFOperator) → None
GXF input context.
- Parameters
- opholoscan.gxf.GXFOperator
The GXF operator that owns this context.
- emit(self: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, data: object, name: str = '') → None
- class holoscan.gxf.GXFResource
Bases:
holoscan.core._core.Resource,
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent
Base GXF-based resource class.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the resource.
resource_type
Resource type. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the resource.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the resource. ResourceType
- class ResourceType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
- GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource.ResourceType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource) → None
Base GXF-based resource class.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
- property fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource) → None
initialization method for the resource.
- property name
The name of the resource.
- Returns
- namestr
- property resource_type
Resource type.
holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the resource.
- property spec
- class holoscan.gxf.GXFScheduler
Bases:
holoscan.core._core.Scheduler,
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent
Base GXF-based scheduler class.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
description
YAML formatted string describing the component.
fragment
Fragment that the scheduler belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the scheduler. clock spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the scheduler.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the scheduler.
- __init__(*args, **kwargs)
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property clock
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the component.
- property fragment
Fragment that the scheduler belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Scheduler) → None
initialization method for the scheduler.
- property name
The name of the scheduler.
- Returns
- namestr
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Scheduler, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the scheduler.
- property spec
- class holoscan.gxf.GXFSystemResourceBase
Bases:
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource,
holoscan.core._core.Resource,
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent
A class considered a GXF nvidia::gxf::Resource.
This represents a resource such as a ThreadPool or GPUDevice that may be shared amongst multiple entities in an nvidia::gxf::EntityGroup.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the resource.
resource_type
Resource type. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the resource.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the resource. ResourceType
- class ResourceType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
- GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource.ResourceType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFSystemResourceBase) → None
A class considered a GXF nvidia::gxf::Resource.
This represents a resource such as a ThreadPool or GPUDevice that may be shared amongst multiple entities in an nvidia::gxf::EntityGroup.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
- property fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource) → None
initialization method for the resource.
- property name
The name of the resource.
- Returns
- namestr
- property resource_type
Resource type.
holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the resource.
- property spec
- holoscan.gxf.load_extensions(context: int, extension_filenames: list[str] = [], manifest_filenames: list[str] = []) → None
Loads GXF extension libraries