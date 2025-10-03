Class AsyncConsoleLogger

Logs backend-specific data types.

This method is called for logging backend-specific data types (intended for use with backends that have separate emit/receive codepaths for backend-specific types). The data parameter is kept as std::any here to avoid making the base interface specific to a particular backend, but a backend-specific concrete implementation should be provided as needed via run-time type checking.

A concrete example of a backend-specific type is the GXF Entity type which is a heterogeneous collection of components. An implementation of this method for GXF entities is provided in the concrete implementation of the GXFConsoleLogger.

The unique_id for the message will have the form:

operator_name.port_name

operator_name.port_name:index (for multi-receivers with N:1 connection)

For distributed applications, the fragment name will also appear in the unique id:

fragment_name.operator_name.port_name

fragment_name.operator_name.port_name:index