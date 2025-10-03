Class DataExporter
Defined in File data_exporter.hpp
Derived Type
public holoscan::CsvDataExporter(Class CsvDataExporter)
class DataExporter
A base class to support exporting Holoscan application data for Federated Analytics.
This class will create a directory with the application name passed to the constructor. It will also create a subdirectory based on the current timestamp within the application directory.
The root directory for the application data can be specified by using environment variable
HOLOSCAN_ANALYTICS_DATA_DIRECTORY. If not specified, it will default to current application directory.
Subclassed by holoscan::CsvDataExporter
Public Functions
explicit DataExporter(const std::string &app_name)
virtual ~DataExporter() = default
virtual void export_data(const std::vector<std::string> &data) = 0
A pure virtual function that needs to be implemented by subclasses to export the data in required format.
- Parameters
data – The data to be written to the CSV file.
inline const std::string &app_name() const
Return the application name.
inline const std::string &data_directory() const
Returns a data directory name.
void cleanup_data_directory()
Remove the data directory and its contents.
Public Static Functions
static expected<std::string, ErrorCode> get_analytics_data_directory_env()
Get the value of analytics data directory environment variable
HOLOSCAN_ANALYTICS_DATA_DIRECTORY.
- Returns
A string if the environment variable is set else it returns error code.
Protected Attributes
std::string app_name_
std::string directory_name_
- explicit DataExporter(const std::string &app_name)