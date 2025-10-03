class FragmentScheduler

The fragment scheduler class.

This class is responsible for scheduling the the set of fragments based on the available app workers.

Public Functions

explicit FragmentScheduler ( std :: unique_ptr < FragmentAllocationStrategy > & & allocation_strategy = { } )



virtual ~FragmentScheduler ( )



void add_resource_requirement ( const SystemResourceRequirement & resource_requirement )

Add resource requirement for a fragment. Parameters resource_requirement – The resource requirement for a fragment.

void add_available_resource ( const AvailableSystemResource & available_resource )

Add app worker resource. Parameters available_resource – The available resource for an app worker.

