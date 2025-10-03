NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.1  Class FragmentServiceProvider

Class FragmentServiceProvider

Inheritance Relationships

Derived Type

Class Documentation

class FragmentServiceProvider

Interface for classes that can provide access to registered fragment services.

This interface is used by ComponentBase to decouple component service access from the concrete Fragment implementation, enabling better testability and modularity while still allowing service retrieval.

Subclassed by holoscan::Fragment

Public Functions

virtual ~FragmentServiceProvider() = default
virtual std::shared_ptr<FragmentService> get_service_erased(const std::type_info &service_type, std::string_view id) const = 0

Retrieves a service using type erasure.

Parameters

  • service_type – The std::type_info of the service to retrieve.

  • id – The identifier of the service instance.

Returns

A shared_ptr to FragmentService if found, otherwise nullptr.

Previous Class FragmentService
Next Class GPUDevice
© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Oct 3, 2025.
content here