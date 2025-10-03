Class GXFNetworkContext
Defined in File gxf_network_context.hpp
Base Types
public holoscan::NetworkContext(Class NetworkContext)
public holoscan::gxf::GXFComponent(Class GXFComponent)
Derived Type
public holoscan::UcxContext(Class UcxContext)
class GXFNetworkContext : public holoscan::NetworkContext, public holoscan::gxf::GXFComponent
Subclassed by holoscan::UcxContext
Public Functions
template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::NetworkContext, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit GXFNetworkContext(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
GXFNetworkContext() = default
virtual const char *gxf_typename() const = 0
Get the type name of the GXF network context.
The returned string is the type name of the GXF network context and is used to create the GXF network context.
Example: “nvidia::holoscan::UcxContext”
- Returns
The type name of the GXF network context.
virtual YAML::Node to_yaml_node() const override
Get a YAML representation of the network context.
- Returns
YAML node including type, specs, resources of the network context in addition to the base component properties.
virtual void reset_backend_objects() override
Reset any backend-specific objects.
virtual void set_parameters() override
Set the parameters based on defaults (sets GXF parameters for GXF operators)
