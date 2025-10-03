NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.1  Class HoloscanAsyncBufferReceiver

Class HoloscanAsyncBufferReceiver

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

  • public nvidia::gxf::AsyncBufferReceiver

Class Documentation

class HoloscanAsyncBufferReceiver : public nvidia::gxf::AsyncBufferReceiver

HoloscanAsyncBufferReceiver class tracks every received message with a MessageLabel timestamp if data flow tracking is enabled.

Application authors are not expected to use this class directly.

Public Functions

HoloscanAsyncBufferReceiver() = default
gxf_result_t receive_abi(gxf_uid_t *uid) override

This function overrides the AsyncBufferReceiver::receive_abi() function. It first calls the base class’ receive_abi() function and extracts the MessageLabel from the received message. It then adds a new OperatorTimestampLabel to the MessageLabel and updates the Operator’s input message label.

inline holoscan::Operator *op() const
inline void op(holoscan::Operator *op)

Sets the associated operator for this HoloscanAsyncBufferReceiver. It is set at the.

See also

create_input_port() function.

Parameters

op – The operator that this receiver is attached to.

inline void track()
Previous Class GXFComponentResource
Next Class HoloscanAsyncBufferTransmitter
© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Oct 3, 2025.
content here