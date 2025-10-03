NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.1  Class HoloscanLogger

Class HoloscanLogger

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class HoloscanLogger : public nvidia::logger::SpdlogLogger

HoloscanLogger is a singleton class that provides a logger for Holoscan.

This class extends the SpdlogLogger class from the common/logger/spdlog_logger.hpp file. It provides a static instance of itself that can be accessed using the instance() method.

Note

This class is a singleton and cannot be copied or assigned.

Public Functions

HoloscanLogger(const HoloscanLogger&) = delete
HoloscanLogger &operator=(const HoloscanLogger&) = delete

Public Static Functions

static HoloscanLogger &instance()

Get the singleton instance of the HoloscanLogger.

Returns

The singleton instance of the HoloscanLogger.

Previous Class HoloscanAsyncBufferTransmitter
Next Class HoloscanUcxReceiver
© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Oct 3, 2025.
content here