Class HoloscanUcxReceiver

HoloscanUcxReceiver class optionally tracks every received message with a MessageLabel timestamp if data flow tracking is enabled.

Application authors are not expected to use this class directly. It will be automatically configured for input ports specified via Operator::setup when Application::add_flow has been used to make a connection across fragments of a distributed application and data flow tracking has been enabled.

==Parameters==

See UcxReceiver for parameter descriptions.

Public Functions

HoloscanUcxReceiver ( ) = default



gxf_result_t receive_abi ( gxf_uid_t * uid )

This function overrides the UcxReceiver::receive_abi() function. It first calls the base class’ receive_abi() function and extracts the MessageLabel from the received message. It then adds a new OperatorTimestampLabel to the MessageLabel and updates the Operator’s input message label.

inline holoscan :: Operator * op ( )



inline void op ( holoscan :: Operator * op )

Sets the associated operator for this HoloscanUcxReceiver. It is set at the. See also create_input_port() function. Parameters op – The operator that this receiver is attached to.