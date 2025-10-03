class ManagerInfer

Executes Core inference for a particular model and generates inferred data The provided CUDA stream is used to prepare the input data and will be used to operate on the output data, any execution of CUDA work should be in sync with this stream.

Parameters model_name – Input model to do the inference on

permodel_preprocess_data – Input DataMap with model name as key and DataBuffer as value

permodel_output_data – Output DataMap with tensor name as key and DataBuffer as value

cuda_stream – CUDA stream Returns InferStatus with appropriate code and message