Class TorchInfer
Defined in File core.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::inference::InferBase(Class InferBase)
-
class TorchInfer : public holoscan::inference::InferBase
Libtorch based inference class
Public Functions
-
TorchInfer(const std::string &model_file_path, bool cuda_flag, bool cuda_buf_in, bool cuda_buf_out)
Constructor.
- Parameters
model_file_path – Path to torch model file
cuda_flag – Flag to show if inference will happen using CUDA
cuda_buf_in – Flag to demonstrate if input data buffer is on cuda
cuda_buf_out – Flag to demonstrate if output data buffer will be on cuda
-
-
~TorchInfer()
Destructor.
Does the Core inference. The provided CUDA data event is used to prepare the input data any execution of CUDA work should be in sync with this event. If the inference is using CUDA it should record a CUDA event and pass it back in
cuda_event_inference.
- Parameters
input_data – Vector of Input DataBuffer
output_buffer – Vector of Output DataBuffer, is populated with inferred results
cuda_event_data – CUDA event to synchronize input data preparation
cuda_event_inference – Pointer to CUDA event for inference synchronization
-
- Returns
-
InferStatus populate_model_details()
Populate class parameters with model details and values.
-
void print_model_details()
Print model details.
-
virtual std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>> get_input_dims() const
Get input data dimensions to the model.
- Returns
Vector of input dimensions. Each dimension is a vector of int64_t corresponding to the shape of the input tensor.
-
virtual std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>> get_output_dims() const
Get output data dimensions from the model.
- Returns
Vector of output dimensions. Each dimension is a vector of int64_t corresponding to the shape of the output tensor.
-
virtual std::vector<holoinfer_datatype> get_input_datatype() const
Get input data types from the model.
- Returns
Vector of values as datatype per input tensor
-
virtual std::vector<holoinfer_datatype> get_output_datatype() const
Get output data types from the model.
- Returns
Vector of values as datatype per output tensor
