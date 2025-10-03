NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.1
Class IOSpec::IOSize

Nested Relationships

This class is a nested type of Class IOSpec.

Class Documentation

class IOSize

Input/Output size.

Public Functions

inline explicit IOSize(int64_t size = 0)

Construct a new IOSize object.

Parameters

size – The size of the input/output.

inline void size(int64_t size)

Set the size of the input/output.

Parameters

size – The new size of the input/output.

inline int64_t size() const

Get the size of the input/output.

Returns

The size of the input/output.

inline operator int64_t() const

Cast the IOSize to int64_t.

Returns

The size of the input/output.

