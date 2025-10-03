Class Receiver
Base Type
public holoscan::gxf::GXFResource(Class GXFResource)
Derived Types
public holoscan::AsyncBufferReceiver(Class AsyncBufferReceiver)
public holoscan::DoubleBufferReceiver(Class DoubleBufferReceiver)
public holoscan::UcxReceiver(Class UcxReceiver)
class Receiver : public holoscan::gxf::GXFResource
Base receiver class.
Receivers are used by input ports to receive messages.
Public Functions
template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit Receiver(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
Receiver() = default
Receiver(const std::string &name, nvidia::gxf::Receiver *component)
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
nvidia::gxf::Receiver *get() const
size_t capacity() const
Get the current capacity of the Receiver queue.
For double-buffer queues this is the capacity of the main stage
- Returns
The capacity of the Receiver queue.
size_t size() const
Get the number of elements currently in the main stage of the Receiver queue.
- Returns
The number of elements in the main stage.
size_t back_size() const
Get the number of elements currently in the back stage of the Receiver queue.
- Returns
The number of elements in the back stage.
