Template Class SO3
Defined in File so3.hpp
template<typename K>
class SO3
Class representing 3D rotations using the SO(3) group.
This class represents rotations in 3D space as elements of the special orthogonal group SO(3). Internally, rotations are stored as unit quaternions to ensure numerical stability and efficient composition operations.
- Template Parameters
K – Scalar type (typically float or double).
Public Types
using Scalar = K
Public Functions
inline SO3()
Default constructor creates an uninitialized quaternion.Note
Use identity() to create an identity rotation.
inline K angle() const
Get the angle of rotation around the axis.Note
This calls a trigonometric function.
- Returns
Rotation angle in radians.
inline const Quaternion<K> &quaternion() const
Get the quaternion representation of the rotation.
- Returns
Unit quaternion representing the rotation.
inline Matrix3<K> matrix() const
Get the 3×3 rotation matrix representation.
- Returns
3×3 rotation matrix.
inline Vector3<K> euler_angles_rpy() const
Get the roll, pitch, yaw Euler angles of the rotation.
- Returns
Vector containing (roll, pitch, yaw) angles in radians.
inline SO3 inverse() const
Get the inverse rotation.
- Returns
Inverse rotation.
template<typename S, typename std::enable_if_t<!std::is_same<S, K>::value, int> = 0>
inline SO3<S> cast() const
Cast to a different scalar type.
- Template Parameters
S – Target scalar type.
- Returns
Rotation cast to the target type.
template<typename S, typename std::enable_if_t<std::is_same<S, K>::value, int> = 0>
inline const SO3 &cast() const
Cast to the same scalar type (no-op).
- Template Parameters
S – Target scalar type (same as K).
- Returns
Reference to this rotation.
inline SO2<K> to_so2_xy() const
Convert to a 2D rotation in the XY plane.
- Returns
2D rotation representing the Z-axis component of this 3D rotation.
inline Matrix<K, 3, 4> vector_rotation_jacobian(const Vector3<K> &n) const
Compute the Jacobian of the rotation of a normal vector.
Plane normals only have rotation components.
- Parameters
n – Normal vector to compute Jacobian for.
- Returns
3×4 Jacobian matrix.
Public Static Functions
static inline SO3 identity()
Create the identity rotation.
- Returns
Identity rotation (no rotation).
static inline SO3 from_scaled_axis(const Vector3<K> &axis_angle)
Create rotation which rotates around the given axis by the magnitude of the axis.
- Parameters
axis_angle – Scaled axis vector where the magnitude represents the rotation angle.
- Returns
Rotation around the scaled axis.
static inline SO3 from_axis_angle(const Vector3<K> &axis, K angle)
Create rotation which rotates by an angle around a given axis.
- Parameters
axis – Rotation axis (will be normalized internally).
angle – Rotation angle in radians.
- Returns
Rotation around the given axis by the specified angle.
static inline SO3 from_angle_axis(K angle, const Vector3<K> &axis)
Create rotation from angle and axis (alternative parameter order).
- Parameters
angle – Rotation angle in radians.
axis – Rotation axis (will be normalized internally).
- Returns
Rotation around the given axis by the specified angle.
static inline SO3 from_quaternion(const Quaternion<K> &quaternion)
Create rotation from a (not necessarily normalized) quaternion.
- Parameters
quaternion – Quaternion representation (will be normalized internally).
- Returns
Rotation represented by the normalized quaternion.
static inline SO3 from_normalized_quaternion(const Quaternion<K> &quaternion)
Create rotation from a normalized quaternion.Note
This will assert if the quaternion does not have unit length.
- Parameters
quaternion – Normalized quaternion representation.
- Returns
Rotation represented by the quaternion.
static inline SO3 from_so2_xy(const SO2<K> &rotation)
Create a 3D rotation from a 2D rotation in the XY plane.
- Parameters
rotation – 2D rotation in the XY plane.
- Returns
3D rotation equivalent to the 2D rotation around the Z-axis.
static inline SO3 from_matrix(const Matrix<K, 3, 3> &matrix)
Create rotation from a 3×3 rotation matrix.
- Parameters
matrix – 3×3 rotation matrix.
- Returns
Rotation represented by the matrix.
static inline SO3 from_euler_angles_rpy(K roll_angle, K pitch_angle, K yaw_angle)
Create rotation from roll/pitch/yaw Euler angles.
- Parameters
roll_angle – Roll angle in radians (rotation around X-axis).
pitch_angle – Pitch angle in radians (rotation around Y-axis).
yaw_angle – Yaw angle in radians (rotation around Z-axis).
- Returns
Rotation representing the given Euler angles.
static inline SO3 from_euler_angles_rpy(const Vector3d &roll_pitch_yaw)
Create rotation from Euler angles vector.
- Parameters
roll_pitch_yaw – Vector containing (roll, pitch, yaw) angles in radians.
- Returns
Rotation representing the given Euler angles.
Public Static Attributes
static constexpr int kDimension = 3
Friends
inline friend SO3 operator*(const SO3 &lhs, const SO3 &rhs)
Compose two rotations.
- Parameters
lhs – Left rotation.
rhs – Right rotation.
- Returns
Composed rotation lhs * rhs.
inline friend Vector3<K> operator*(const SO3 &rot, const Vector3<K> &vec)
Rotate a 3D vector by the given rotation.
- Parameters
rot – Rotation to apply.
vec – Vector to rotate.
- Returns
Rotated vector.