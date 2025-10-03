NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.1
Class UcxHoloscanComponentSerializer

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class UcxHoloscanComponentSerializer : public holoscan::gxf::GXFResource

UCX-based Holoscan component serializer.

Used by UcxEntitySerializer to serialize and deserialize Holoscan SDK class holoscan::Message. See the CodecRegistry class for adding serialization codecs for additional holoscan::Message types.

==Parameters==

  • allocator (std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Allocator>): The allocator used for deserialization of Tensor, VideoBuffer or AudioBuffer components. Defaults to an UnboundedAllocator if none is provided.

Public Functions

template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit UcxHoloscanComponentSerializer(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
UcxHoloscanComponentSerializer() = default
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override

Define the resource specification.

Parameters

spec – The reference to the component specification.

virtual void initialize() override

Initialize the component.

This method is called only once when the component is created for the first time, and use of light-weight initialization.

