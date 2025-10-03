Class GxfTensorBuffer
Defined in File holoinfer_utils.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::inference::Buffer(Class Buffer)
class GxfTensorBuffer : public holoscan::inference::Buffer
Buffer wrapping a GXF tensor
Unnamed Group
virtual void *data() override
Buffer class virtual members implemented by this class
virtual size_t size() const override
Get the size of the allocated buffer in elements.
- Returns
size in elements
virtual size_t get_bytes() const override
Get the bytes allocated.
- Returns
allocated bytes
virtual void resize(size_t number_of_elements) override
Resize the underlying buffer, this is a no-op if the buffer is already large enough.
- Parameters
number_of_elements – Number of elements to be resized with
Public Functions
explicit GxfTensorBuffer(const holoscan::gxf::Entity &entity, const nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Tensor> &tensor)
Constructor.
- Parameters
entity – GXF entity holding the tensor
tensor – GXF tensor
GxfTensorBuffer() = delete
- virtual void *data() override
