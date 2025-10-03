NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.1
Struct FirstFitAllocatorBase::Memory

Nested Relationships

This struct is a nested type of Class FirstFitAllocatorBase.

Struct Documentation

struct Memory

Helper data structure for efficient memory block searching.

Represents a node in a binary segment tree used to track free and allocated memory regions.

Public Functions

void update(const Memory &left_child, const Memory &right_child)

Update this node using information from both children.

Updates the node’s properties based on its left and right children:

  • size = left.size + right.size

  • left = left.left or left.size + right.left iff left.max == left.size

  • right = right.right or right.right + left.right iff right.max == right.size

  • max = max(left.max, right.max, left.right + right.left)

Parameters

  • left_child – Left child node.

  • right_child – Right child node.

void set(int32_t free)

Mark a node as free or allocated.

Parameters

free – 1 if the node should be marked as free, 0 if allocated.

Public Members

int32_t left

Size of available memory starting from the left side of the subtree.

int32_t right

Size of available memory starting from the right side of the subtree.

int32_t max

Size of the largest available block in the subtree. Contains -1 when a block starts at this index.

int32_t size

Constant size of the subtree. When a block is acquired, contains the size that was acquired.

