Struct NetworkOptions
Defined in File utils.hpp
struct NetworkOptions
Parameters for Engine creation.
Public Members
bool use_fp16 = true
Use FP16 in engine generation.
std::vector<int32_t> batch_sizes = {1, 1, 1}
Batch sizes supported.
int32_t max_batch_size = 1
Max batch size allowed.
size_t max_memory = 10000000000
Maximum GPU memory allocated for model conversion.
int device_index = 0
GPU device.
int32_t dla_core = -1
The DLA core index to execute the engine on, starts at 0. Set to -1 (the default) to disable DLA.
bool dla_gpu_fallback = true
If DLA is enabled, use the GPU if a layer cannot be executed on DLA. If the fallback is disabled, engine creation will fail if a layer cannot executed on DLA.
