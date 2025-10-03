NetworkExtension

Codelet that functions as a client in a TCP connection.

Component ID: 9d5955c7-8fda-22c7-f18f-ea5e2d195be9

Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Codelet

receivers

List of receivers to receive entities from.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_CUSTOM

Custom Type: std::vector<nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Receiver>>

transmitters

List of transmitters to publish entities to.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_CUSTOM

Custom Type: std::vector<nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Transmitter>>

serializers

List of component serializers to serialize and de-serialize entities.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_CUSTOM

Custom Type: std::vector<nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::ComponentSerializer>>

address

Address of TCP server.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_STRING

port

Port of TCP server.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_INT32

timeout_ms

Time in milliseconds to wait before retrying connection to TCP server.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_UINT64

maximum_attempts

Maximum number of attempts for I/O operations before failing.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_UINT64

Codelet that functions as a server in a TCP connection.

Component ID: a3e0e42d-e32e-73ab-ef83-fbb311310759

Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Codelet

receivers

List of receivers to receive entities from.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_CUSTOM

Custom Type: std::vector<nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Receiver>>

transmitters

List of transmitters to publish entities to.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_CUSTOM

Custom Type: std::vector<nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Transmitter>>

serializers

List of component serializers to serialize and de-serialize entities.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_CUSTOM

Custom Type: std::vector<nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::ComponentSerializer>>

address

Address of TCP server.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_STRING

port

Port of TCP server.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_INT32

timeout_ms

Time in milliseconds to wait before retrying connection to TCP client.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_UINT64

maximum_attempts

Maximum number of attempts for I/O operations before failing.