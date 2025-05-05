Introduction to the NVIDIA IGX Orin Developer Kit#

The NVIDIA IGX Orin™ Developer Kit is a high-performance, AI platform, featuring industrial grade hardware and enterprise software and support. Purpose built for industrial and medical environments, IGX delivers industry leading performance, security, functional safety, and has a 10 year lifecycle and support. IGX greatly reduces the time and resources needed to develop and deploy AI applications to the edge. ​

This user guide provides instructions to install and use the NVIDIA IGX Orin™ Developer Kit.

NVIDIA recommends reading and following each section in this document to set up your NVIDIA IGX Orin Developer Kit.

Note All occurrences of Developer Kit or DevKit refer to the NVIDIA IGX Orin™ Developer Kit.

After your development and test cycles are complete, you engage in product development with an OEM. At that time, the OEM provides you with an NVIDIA IGX Orin Board Kit (board kit) for production work.