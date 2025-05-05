Introduction to the NVIDIA IGX Orin Developer Kit#
The NVIDIA IGX Orin™ Developer Kit is a high-performance, AI platform, featuring industrial grade hardware and enterprise software and support. Purpose built for industrial and medical environments, IGX delivers industry leading performance, security, functional safety, and has a 10 year lifecycle and support. IGX greatly reduces the time and resources needed to develop and deploy AI applications to the edge.
This user guide provides instructions to install and use the NVIDIA IGX Orin™ Developer Kit.
NVIDIA recommends reading and following each section in this document to set up your NVIDIA IGX Orin Developer Kit.
Note
All occurrences of Developer Kit or DevKit refer to the NVIDIA IGX Orin™ Developer Kit.
After your development and test cycles are complete, you engage in product development with an OEM. At that time, the OEM provides you with an NVIDIA IGX Orin Board Kit (board kit) for production work.
GPU Configurations#
You can configure your NVIDIA IGX Orin™ Developer Kit in integrated GPU mode (iGPU mode) or discrete GPU mode (dGPU mode).
iGPU mode — In this mode you use only the NVIDIA Ampere integrated GPU on the NVIDIA IGX Orin module.
dGPU mode — In this mode you use only a discrete GPU that you connect to a PCIe slot.
Note
Advanced configuration enables you to use the integrated GPU and a discrete GPU simultaneously. For details, see Simultaneous iGPU and dGPU.
The Developer Kit supports the following discrete GPUs:
NVIDIA RTX A6000 discrete GPU
NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada discrete GPU
NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada is not supported in the IGX-SW Devloper Preview Release and is supported from IGX-SW 1.0 release.
