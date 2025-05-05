Revoke a Fused PKC Key#

The NVIDIA IGX Orin SoC supports three PKC public keys for secure boot. For more information, see Enable Secure Boot for Pre-UEFI Phases.

IGX provides a revoking mechanism if a key is compromised after the product is shipped. The keys are always active until they are revoked, and SoC will accept images signed with any of the non-revoked keys. The last key (FUSE_PK_H2) is not revocable, and the system can always boot with images signed with the private key of the last key.

To revoke the first key (FUSE_PUBLIC_KEY), do the following.

Open <Linux_for_Tegra> bootloader/generic/BCT/tegra234-br-bct-p3701-0002-p3740-0002.dts file with an editor. Add revoke_pk_h0 = <1> to the brbct section.

1 / dts - v1 / ; 2 3 / { 4 brbct { 5 . . . 6 revoke_pk_h0 = < 1 > ; 7 bf_bl_allbits { 8 . . . 9 } 10 }; 11 };

Reflash the QSPI image with the second PKC private key (rsa3k-1.pem) as the signing key. Provided sbk.key if the optional encryption was applied in the previous flashing. For details, see 4. Sign and Flash QSPI Boot Firmware Images.