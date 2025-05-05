Power Up Your Dev Kit#

To power up your NVIDIA IGX Orin Developer Kit, use the procedure in this documentation. For details of the system interfaces, see I/O and External Interfaces.

Connect all system peripherals before powering up the system.

Connect a display to your Dev Kit. For details, see Connect a Display to Your Dev Kit.

Connect a power cable to the system.

After the power cable is connected, turn the power switch on the back panel to on.

On the front panel, press the power button for 1 second. The power button on the front panel illuminates when the system is powered on.