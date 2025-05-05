Power Up Your Dev Kit#
To power up your NVIDIA IGX Orin Developer Kit, use the procedure in this documentation. For details of the system interfaces, see I/O and External Interfaces.
Warning
Connect all system peripherals before powering up the system.
Connect a display to your Dev Kit. For details, see Connect a Display to Your Dev Kit.
Connect a power cable to the system.
After the power cable is connected, turn the power switch on the back panel to on.
On the front panel, press the power button for 1 second. The power button on the front panel illuminates when the system is powered on.
(Optional) To power off the Developer Kit, press the power button on the front panel for approximately 10 seconds.