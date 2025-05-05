You can enable end-to-end secure boot for your production NVIDIA IGX device. For an overview, see Secure Boot for IGX.

Secure boot for pre-UEFI phases uses the NVIDIA SoC fuses stored root of trust to authenticate boot codes from Orin power-up to the code end before UEFI.

To enable secure boot for pre-UEFI phases, do the following steps:

To request the Factory Secure Key Provisioning (FSKP) expansion keys, contact your NVIDIA representative. Your representative also provides you with the FSKP Expansion Key Provisioning and Fuse Burning Toolkit Deployment Guide.

2. Generate the Encrypted and Signed Blob#

To generate the encrypted and signed blob, do the following steps:

A. Generate the 3 PKC Asymmetric Key Pairs# IGX Orin’s fuse supports three types of public key cryptography (PKC) keys: RSA 3K, ECDSA P-256, and ECDSA P-521. The fuse can store only store three hashed keys. Each of the three keys must use the same type of cryptography. The following example generates keys by using RSA 3K. To generate the PKC private keys rsa3k-0.pem , rsa3k-1.pem , and rsa3k-2.pem , run the following code. 1 openssl genrsa -out rsa3k-0.pem 3072 2 openssl genrsa -out rsa3k-1.pem 3072 3 openssl genrsa -out rsa3k-2.pem 3072 To generate the public key hash values from the PKC private keys, run the following code. 1 ./tegrasign_v3.py --pubkeyhash rsa3k-0.pubkey rsa3k-0.hash --key rsa3k-0.pem 2 ./tegrasign_v3.py --pubkeyhash rsa3k-1.pubkey rsa3k-1.hash --key rsa3k-1.pem 3 ./tegrasign_v3.py --pubkeyhash rsa3k-2.pubkey rsa3k-2.hash --key rsa3k-2.pem Later you add the hashes to the fuse configuration file. Caution Guard your private keys. The security of your IGX device depends on the security of your private keys.

B. (Optional) Generate an SBK Symmetric Key# To further enhance secure boot, you can optionally encrypt bootloader components. Note You can’t encrypt bootloader components if secure boot is not enabled. To encyrpt bootloader components, you use a symmetric SBK key fused to the IGX’s SoC. The SBK key is used as an encryption key when the bootloader components are generated. The SBK key is used as a decryption key when the IGX Orin is booted. The IGX Orin SoC requires an SBK key of eight 32-bit words (32 bytes) in length. To generate a 32-byte SBK key, run the following code. 1 openssl rand -rand /dev/urandom -hex 32 2 > & 1 | tee sbk.key Later you add the key to the fuse configuration file. We recommend that you use the Hardware Security Module (HSM) to generate a truly random number for an SBK key. Caution Guard your private key. The security of your IGX device depends on the security of your private key.

C. Prepare the K1 and K2 keys# The K1 (OemK1) and K2 (OemK2) keys are pre-fused 256b symmetry keys which you can use for other security applications, such as encrypted keyblob generation or device provisioning. The K1 key is reserved for generating the new EKB. You must prepare these two keys, and other ODM fuse bits, as described in the documentation for the other security application. For IGX Orin, the fuse key names are OemK1 and OemK2, and the key length must be 32 bytes. To generate a 32-byte OemK1 key file, run the following code. 1 openssl rand -rand /dev/urandom -hex 32 2 > & 1 | tee OemK1 Later you add the key to the fuse configuration file. We recommend that you use the Hardware Security Module (HSM) to generate a truly random number for K1/K2 keys. Caution Guard your private key files. The security of your IGX device depends on the security of your private key files.

D. Prepare the fuse Configuration file# The fuse configuration file contains the fuse data, a list of fuses, and the value to be burned in each fuse. The FSKP tool uses the configuration file to program the fuses. Caution After secure boot mode is enabled, the fuse is locked and can’t be changed. A fuse configuration file contains a <genericfuse> element, and one <fuse> element for each fuse to burn. The three PKC keys are named PublicKeyHash , PkcPubkeyHash1 , and PkcPubkeyHash2 , and the names are case sensitive. The fuse SecurityMode must be the last element in the file. The fuse BootSecurityInfo contains a 4-byte value which you must set by using the following information: Bit[0:2]: - set to 001b for RSA 3K - set to 010b for ECDSA P-256 - set to 011b for ECDSA P-521

Bit[3]: set to 1 if you are using an optional SBK key

Bit[9]: set to 1 for the OEM K1 and K2 keys

Bit[11]: set to 1

Bit[13]: set to 1

Set all other bits to 0 The following is an example of an IGX Orin fuse configuration file. The file contains three RSA 3K keys, an SBK Key, and OemK1 and OemK2 keys. 1 <genericfuse MagicId= "0x45535546" version= "1.0.0" > 2 <fuse name= "PscOdmStatic" size= "4" value= "0x00000060" /> 3 <fuse name= "Kdk0" size= "32" value= "0x6208e3cd81ed0cd77b214db0c875ade40c26bca09382ad82cd0e24046cc8c64e" /> 4 <fuse name= "PublicKeyHash" size= "64" value= "0xad2474627c14e3f7f4944a832bd15d0640938a3dc162f558692458f3d12f9453e11bea2ec75df3f83e8b29c47fc3d2483d528d3e94a5469c4ba1ec61f1584b23" /> 5 <fuse name= "PkcPubkeyHash1" size= "64" value= "0xd87796fb510d79738f8509c98511be0bb79dcc17d204a2f0f0bea9680b91bd1273ee2ae7a8a6bdb8b95deb0f421e72404939ae20d12c82649712283027201f39" /> 6 <fuse name= "PkcPubkeyHash2" size= "64" value= "0x99a5b6eac64dfb29698cb684165529e5d8650c1aab0e18b677c5d5f0998af53f8a8a1f09ad1d79368bc500e57eb199e9108fc7b1499995d869b028fec3f367db" /> 7 <fuse name= "SecureBootKey" size= "32" value= "0x123456789abcdef0fedcba9876543210 00112233445566778899aabbccddeeff" /> 8 <fuse name= "OemK1" size= "32" value= "0xf3bedbff9cea44c05b08124e8242a71ec1871d55ef4841eb4e59a56b5f88fb2b" /> 9 <fuse name= "OemK2" size= "32" value= "0x76d723099bc81a39cfc8bd109deb7ef39aa1d0f5ab4658180ad33e1d983a2e84" /> 10 <fuse name= "OptInEnable" size= "4" value= "0x1" /> 11 <fuse name= "BootSecurityInfo" size= "4" value= "0x2a09" /> 12 <fuse name= "ArmJtagDisable" size= "4" value= "0x1" /> 13 <fuse name= "SecurityMode" size= "4" value= "0x1" /> 14 </genericfuse> Note Although the fuse configuration file contains XML, it does not need the <?xml ?> prolog defined by the XML standard. If you want to run general purpose XML utilities on your configuration file, you can add a prolog.