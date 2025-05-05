Troubleshoot Your Dev Kit#

Use the information in this documentation to troubleshoot issues that arise when you work with your NVIDIA IGX Orin Developer Kit.

If you accidentally unplug the cable while capturing input, try to restart the stream, or reboot your Dev Kit.

We recommend that you keep the HDMI cable plugged in while capturing input.

The Development Kit has an HDMI-in capture card. The firmware of the HDMI-in does not support hot-plugging the HDMI cable while you are capturing an input stream. Unplugging and re-plugging the HDMI cable while you are capturing input results in unexpected behavior.

This error does not clear until you power cycle the IGX, so don’t skip that step.

To disable autosuspend on your host’s USB ports, run the following command.

Move to a different USB port, if available.

A USB timeout error may occur during flashing. The following error indicates that your flash host’s USB port is not enabled:

During the boot process of the IGX system the following or similar lines of errors can be obeserved in the boot log:

1 > get_rpc_alloc_res:645 RPC allocation failed 2 > E/LD: init_elf:486 sys_open_ta_bin ( bc50d971-d4c9-42c4-82cb-343fb7f37896 ) 3 > E/TC:?? 00 ldelf_init_with_ldelf:131 ldelf failed with res: 0xffff000c

This is expected and can be safely ignored since IGX does not have a fTPM installed.