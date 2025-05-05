Enable Secure Boot for UEFI#

You can enable end-to-end secure boot for your production NVIDIA IGX device. For an overview, see Secure Boot for IGX.

Before you complete the steps in this documentation, complete the steps in Enable Secure Boot for Pre-UEFI Phases.

To enable secure boot for UEFI phases, use the following documentation:

Overview of Secure Boot for UEFI# UEFI secure boot uses digital signatures (RSA) to validate the authenticity and integrity of the codes that it loads.

Prerequisites# Before you can complete the steps in this documentation, you need the following installed on your computer: openssl

device-tree-compiler

efitools

uuid-runtime

BSP On the your Linux host computer, download Bootloader(BSP) Package from the IGX Download Center. On the host computer, run the following code. 1 tar xvf Jetson_Linux_R36.x.x_aarch64.tbz2 2 cd <Linux_for_Tegra>

Prepare the Keys# In this example we prepare the keys by using self-signed certificates for demonstration purposes only. For production, follow your official certificate generation procedure. To generate the PK RSA keypairs and certificates, run the following code. 1 cd <Your_DIR>/Linux_for_Tegra 2 mkdir uefi_keys 3 cd uefi_keys 4 GUID = $( uuidgen ) 5 openssl req -newkey rsa:3072 -nodes -keyout PK.key -new -x509 -sha256 -days 3650 \ 6 -subj "/CN=Vendor Owned Platform Key/" -out PK.crt 7 cert-to-efi-sig-list -g " ${ GUID } " "PK.crt" PK.esl Caution Guard your PK.key private key file. The security of your IGX device depends on the security of your private keys. To generate the KEK and DB RSA key pairs and certificates, run the following code. 1 cd <Your_DIR>/Linux_for_Tegra/uefi_keys 2 3 openssl req -newkey rsa:3072 -nodes -keyout KEK_vendor.key -new -x509 -sha256 -days 3650 \ 4 -subj "/CN=Vendor Owned Key Exchange Key/" -out KEK_vendor.crt 5 cert-to-efi-sig-list -g " ${ GUID } " KEK_vendor.crt KEK_vendor.esl 6 sign-efi-sig-list -k PK.key -c PK.crt KEK KEK_vendor.esl KEK_vendor.auth 7 8 openssl req -newkey rsa:3072 -nodes -keyout db_vendor.key -new -x509 -sha256 -days 3650 \ 9 -subj "/CN=Vendor Owned Signature Database key/" -out db_vendor.crt 10 cert-to-efi-sig-list -g " ${ GUID } " db_vendor.crt db_vendor.esl 11 sign-efi-sig-list -k KEK_vendor.key -c KEK_vendor.crt db db_vendor.esl db_vendor.auth Caution Guard your KEK_vendor.key and db_vendor.key private key files. The security of your IGX device depends on the security of your private keys. Download the Microsoft KEK and DB esl files, and create an EFI Signature List from Microsoft’s DER format KEK certificate. 1 cd <Your_DIR>/Linux_for_Tegra/uefi_keys 2 3 # download Microsoft Corporation KEK CA 2011 certificate: 4 curl -O https://www.microsoft.com/pkiops/certs/MicCorKEKCA2011_2011-06-24.crt 5 sbsiglist --owner 77fa9abd-0359-4d32-bd60-28f4e78f784b --type x509 --output MS_Win_KEK.esl MicCorKEKCA2011_2011-06-24.crt 6 7 # download Microsoft Corporation UEFI CA 2011 certificate: 8 curl -O https://www.microsoft.com/pkiops/certs/MicCorUEFCA2011_2011-06-27.crt 9 sbsiglist --owner 77fa9abd-0359-4d32-bd60-28f4e78f784b --type x509 --output MS_UEFI_db.esl MicCorUEFCA2011_2011-06-27.crt Append the esl files of the KEK and the DB. 1 cat KEK_vendor.esl MS_Win_KEK.esl > combined_KEK.esl 2 cat db_vendor.esl MS_UEFI_db.esl > combined_db.esl