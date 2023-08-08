deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v100/_modules/modulus/sym/geometry/adf.html

NVIDIA Modulus Sym v1.0.0
Source code for modulus.sym.geometry.adf

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
#     http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.

import torch
import numpy as np
from typing import List, Tuple, Dict



[docs]class ADF(torch.nn.Module):
    """
    Used for hard imposition of boundary conditions.
    Currently supports 2d geometries and Dirichlet boundary conditions.
    Contributors: M. A. Nabian, R. Gladstone, H. Meidani, N. Sukumar, A. Srivastava
    Reference: "Sukumar, N. and Srivastava, A., 2021.
        Exact imposition of boundary conditions with distance functions in physics-informed deep neural networks.
        Computer Methods in Applied Mechanics and Engineering, p.114333."
    """

    def __init__(self):
        super().__init__()

        self.mu: float = 2.0
        self.m: float = 2.0
        self.eps: float = 1e-8


[docs]    def forward(self, invar):
        raise RuntimeError("No forward method was defined for ADF or its child class")



[docs]    @staticmethod
    def r_equivalence(omegas: List[torch.Tensor], m: float = 2.0) -> torch.Tensor:
        """
        Computes the R-equivalence of a collection of approximate distance functions

        Parameters
        ----------
        omegas : List[torch.Tensor]
          List of ADFs used to compute the R-equivalence.
        m: float
          Normalization order

        Returns
        -------
        omega_E : torch.Tensor
          R-equivalence distance

        """

        omega_E = torch.zeros_like(omegas[0])
        for omega in omegas:
            omega_E += 1.0 / omega**m
        omega_E = 1.0 / omega_E ** (1.0 / m)
        return omega_E



[docs]    @staticmethod
    def transfinite_interpolation(
        bases: List[torch.Tensor], indx: int, eps: float = 1e-8
    ) -> torch.Tensor:
        """
        Performs transfinite interpolation of the boundary conditions

        Parameters
        ----------
        bases: List[torch.Tensor]
          List of ADFs used for the transfinite interpolation.
        indx: int
          index of the interpolation basis
        eps: float
          Small value to avoid division by zero

        Returns
        -------
        w : torch.Tensor
          Interpolation basis corresponding to the input index
        """

        bases_reduced = [bases[i] for i in range(len(bases)) if i != indx]
        numerator = torch.prod(torch.stack(bases_reduced), dim=0)
        denominator = 0.0
        for j in range(len(bases)):
            denom_term = [bases[i] for i in range(len(bases)) if i != j]
            denominator += torch.prod(torch.stack(denom_term), dim=0)
        w = torch.div(numerator, denominator + eps)
        return w



[docs]    @staticmethod
    def infinite_line_adf(
        points: Tuple[torch.Tensor], point_1: Tuple[float], point_2: Tuple[float]
    ) -> torch.Tensor:
        """
        Computes the pointwise approximate distance for an infinite line

        Parameters
        ----------
        points: Tuple[torch.Tensor]
          ADF will be computed on these points
        point_1: Tuple[float]
          One of the two points that form the infinite line
        point_2: Tuple[float]
          One of the two points that form the infinite line

        Returns
        -------
        omega : torch.Tensor
          pointwise approximate distance
        """

        L = ADF._distance(point_1, point_2)
        omega = (
            (points[0] - point_1[0]) * (point_2[1] - point_1[1])
            - (points[1] - point_1[1]) * (point_2[0] - point_1[0])
        ) / L
        return omega



[docs]    @staticmethod
    def line_segment_adf(
        points: Tuple[torch.Tensor], point_1: Tuple[float], point_2: Tuple[float]
    ) -> torch.Tensor:
        """
        Computes the pointwise approximate distance for a line segment

        Parameters
        ----------
        points: Tuple[torch.Tensor]
          ADF will be computed on these points
        point_1: Tuple[float]
          Point on one end of the line segment
        point_2: Tuple[float]
          Point on the other ned of the line segment

        Returns
        -------
        omega : torch.Tensor
          pointwise approximate distance
        """

        L = ADF._distance(point_1, point_2)
        center = ADF._center(point_1, point_2)
        f = ADF.infinite_line_adf(points, point_1, point_2)
        t = ADF.circle_adf(points, L / 2, center)
        phi = torch.sqrt(t**2 + f**4)
        omega = torch.sqrt(f**2 + ((phi - t) / 2) ** 2)
        return omega



[docs]    @staticmethod
    def circle_adf(
        points: Tuple[torch.Tensor], radius: float, center: Tuple[float]
    ) -> torch.Tensor:
        """
        Computes the pointwise approximate distance for a circle

        Parameters
        ----------
        points: Tuple[torch.Tensor]
          ADF will be computed on these points
        radius: float
          Radius of the circle
        center: Tuple[float]
          Center of the circle

        Returns
        -------
        omega : torch.Tensor
          pointwise approximate distance
        """

        omega = (
            radius**2 - ((points[0] - center[0]) ** 2 + (points[1] - center[1]) ** 2)
        ) / (2 * radius)
        return omega



[docs]    @staticmethod
    def trimmed_circle_adf(
        points: Tuple[torch.Tensor],
        point_1: Tuple[float],
        point_2: Tuple[float],
        sign: int,
        radius: float,
        center: float,
    ) -> torch.Tensor:
        """
        Computes the pointwise approximate distance of a trimmed circle

        Parameters
        ----------
        points: Tuple[torch.Tensor]
          ADF will be computed on these points
        point_1: Tuple[float]
          One of the two points that form the trimming infinite line
        point_2: Tuple[float]
          One of the two points that form the trimming infinite line
        sign: int
          Specifies the trimming side
        radius: float
          Radius of the circle
        center: Tuple[float]
          Center of the circle

        Returns
        -------
        omega : torch.Tensor
          pointwise approximate distance
        """

        assert sign != 0, "sign should be non-negative"
        f = ADF.circle_adf(points, radius, center)
        t = np.sign(sign) * ADF.infinite_line_adf(points, point_1, point_2)
        phi = torch.sqrt(t**2 + f**4)
        omega = torch.sqrt(f**2 + ((phi - t) / 2) ** 2)
        return omega
@staticmethod
    def _distance(point_1: Tuple[float], point_2: Tuple[float]) -> torch.Tensor:
        """
        Computes the distance between two points

        point_1: Tuple[float]
          The first point
        point_2: Tuple[float]
          The second point

        Returns
        -------
        distance : torch.Tensor
            distance between the two points
        """

        distance = np.sqrt(
            (point_2[0] - point_1[0]) ** 2 + (point_2[1] - point_1[1]) ** 2
        )
        return distance

    @staticmethod
    def _center(point_1: Tuple[float], point_2: Tuple[float]) -> Tuple[float]:
        """
        Computes the center of the two points

        point_1: Tuple[float]
          The first point
        point_2: Tuple[float]
          The second point

        Returns
        -------
        center : torch.Tensor
            Center the two points
        """

        center = ((point_1[0] + point_2[0]) / 2, (point_1[1] + point_2[1]) / 2)
        return center
