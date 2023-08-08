Computational Graph, Nodes and Architectures

Modulus Sym contains APIs that make adding a neural network architecture or a equation to your problem very easy. Modulus Sym relies on Pytorch’s torch.nn.Module to build these various nodes. Nodes are used to represent components that will be executed in the forward pass during the training. The nodes in Modulus Sym can be thought as a torch.nn.Module wrapper that contains additional information regarding what the input/output variables are needed allowing Modulus Sym to develop execution graphs for multi-objective problems. Nodes may contain models or functions such as PyTorch neural networks that are built into Modulus Sym, user defined PyTorch networks, feature transformations and equations.

The nodes are combined in such a way that they can interact with one another easily. In other words, within a few lines of code, it is possible to create a computational graph that computes the PDE loss using the outputs of a neural network architecture and also create an architecture that uses the outputs of some equations. Modulus Sym solves problems by setting them up like optimization problems. The optimization objectives are defined using constraints in Modulus Sym. The different type of constraints are covered in detail in Constraints . One of the input to each of the constraints is the nodes . This is basically a list of all the Modulus Sym nodes (architecures, equations, etc.) that are required to compute the desired output (specified in the outvar of either the constraint or the dataset) from the inputs to the constraint (specified in the invar of either the constraint or the dataset). Modulus Sym figures out to compute the required derivatives and model gradients to prepare a computational graph and evaluate the loss. If any information is missing that prevents Modulus Sym to compute the required outvars from the given invars, Modulus Sym will throw a graph unroll error.

Note When using constraints from modulus.domain.continuous module on Modulus Sym’ CSG/Tessellated geometry objects, additional information like normals, area, signed distance functions, etc. are implicitly added to the invar dictionary as required.

This example explores the different types of architecures and equations available within Modulus Sym and also looks at how to customize each of these to prepare your own custom models to train.