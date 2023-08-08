2D Seismic Wave Propagation

The acoustic wave equation for the square slowness, defined as \(m=1/c^2\) where \(c\) is the speed of sound (velocity) of a given physical medium with constant density, and a source \(q\) is given by:

(140)\[u_{tt} = c^2u_{xx} + c^2u_{yy} + q \quad \mbox{ in } \Omega\]



Where \(u(\mathbf{x},t)\) represents the pressure response (known as the “wavefield”) at location vector \(\mathbf{x}\) and time \(t\) in an acoustic medium. Despite its linearity, the wave equation is notoriously challenging to solve in complex media, because the dynamics of the wavefield at the interfaces of the media can be highly complex, with multiple types of waves with large range of amplitudes and frequencies interfering simultaneously.

In this tutorial, you will solve the 2D acoustic wave equation with a single Ricker Source in a layered velocity model, 1.0 \(km/s\) at the top layer and 2.0 \(km/s\) the bottom (Fig. 60). Sources in seismic surveys are positioned at a single or a few physical locations where artificial pressure is injected into the domain you want to model. In the case of land survey, it is usually dynamite blowing up at a given location, or a vibroseis (a vibrating plate generating continuous sound waves). For a marine survey, the source is an air gun sending a bubble of compressed air into the water that will expand and generate a seismic wave.

This problem, uses a domain size 2 \(km\) x 2 \(km\), and a single source is located at the center of the domain. The source signature is modelled using a Ricker wavelet, illustrated in Fig. 61, with a peak wavelet frequency of \(f_0=15 Hz\).

Fig. 60 Velocity model of the medium

Fig. 61 Ricker source signature

The problem uses wavefield data at time steps (150 \(ms\) - 300 \(ms\)) generated from finite difference simulations, using Devito, as constraints for the temporal boundary conditions, and train Modulus Sym to produce wavefields at later time steps (300 \(ms\) – 1000 \(ms\)).