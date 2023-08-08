To start working with Modulus Sym, ensure that you have Docker Engine installed.

You will also need to install the NVIDIA docker toolkit. This should work on most debian based systems:

Copy Copied! sudo apt-get install nvidia-docker2

Running Modulus Sym in the docker image while using SDF library may require NVIDIA container toolkit version greater or equal to 1.0.4.

To run the docker commands without sudo , add yourself to the docker group by following the steps 1-4 found in Manage Docker as a non-root user .

Download the Modulus Sym docker container from NGC using:

Copy Copied! docker pull nvcr.io/nvidia/modulus/modulus:<tag>

Run the docker container using:

Note All examples can be found in the examples/ directory from the GitHub Repo.

Copy Copied! docker run --shm-size=1g --ulimit memlock=-1 --ulimit stack=67108864 \ --runtime nvidia -v ${PWD}/examples:/examples \ -it --rm modulus:xx.xx bash

Warning The modulus-sym repository has Git LFS enabled. You will need to have Git LFS installed for the clone to work correctly. More information about Git LFS can be found here .

To verify the installation has been done correctly, run these commands:

Copy Copied! cd helmholtz/ python helmholtz.py

If you see the outputs/ directory created after the execution of the command (~5 min), the installation is successful.