In this tutorial, you will write the 1D wave equation using Modulus Sym APIs. You will also see how to handle derivative type boundary conditions. The PDEs defined in the source directory modulus/eq/pdes/ can be used for reference.

In this tutorial, you will defined the 1D wave equation in a wave_equation.py script. The PDES class allows you to write the equations symbolically in Sympy. This allows you to quickly write your equations in the most natural way possible. The Sympy equations are converted to Pytorch expressions in the back end and can also be printed to ensure correct implementation.

First create a class WaveEquation1D that inherits from PDES .

Copy Copied! """Wave equation Reference: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wave_equation """ from sympy import Symbol, Function, Number from modulus.sym.eq.pde import PDE class WaveEquation1D(PDE):

Now create the initialization method for this class that defines the equation(s) of interest. You will define the wave equation using the wave speed (\(c\) ). If \(c\) is given as a string you will convert it to functional form. This will allow you to solve problems with spatially/temporally varying wave speed. This is also used in the subsequent inverse example.

Below code block shows the definition of the PDEs. First, the input variables \(x\) and \(t\) are defined with Sympy symbols. Then the functions for \(u\) and \(c\) that are dependent on \(x\) and \(t\) are defined. Using these you can write the simple equation \(u_{tt} = (c^2 u_x)_x\). Store this equation in the class by adding it to the dictionary of equations.

Copy Copied! def __init__(self, c=1.0): # coordinates x = Symbol("x") # time t = Symbol("t") # make input variables input_variables = {"x": x, "t": t} # make u function u = Function("u")(*input_variables) # wave speed coefficient if type(c) is str: c = Function(c)(*input_variables) elif type(c) in [float, int]: c = Number(c) # set equations self.equations = {} self.equations["wave_equation"] = u.diff(t, 2) - (c**2 * u.diff(x)).diff(x)

Note the rearrangement of the equation for 'wave_equation' . You will have to move all the terms of the PDE either to LHS or RHS and just have the source term on one side. This way, while using the equations in the constraints, you can assign a custom source function to the 'wave_equation' key instead of 0 to add the source to the PDE.

Once you have written your own PDE for the wave equation, you can verify the implementation, by refering to the script modulus/eq/pdes/wave_equation.py from Modulus Sym source. Also, once you have understood the process to code a simple PDE, you can easily extend the procedure for different PDEs in multiple dimensions (2D, 3D, etc.) by making additional input variables, constants, etc. You can also bundle multiple PDEs together in a class definition by adding new keys to the equations dictionary.

Now you can write the solver file where you can make use of the newly coded wave equation to solve the problem.